5 common NJ traffic laws no one seems to follow

Ever spend your commute imagining who you'd pull over if you were a cop? Especially when it seems like certain things never get tickets. It might seem that way, but only because some things are done by damn near everyone and police would have no time for arrests or accident responses or anything else if all they did was chase these bad drivers down.

Here are 5 common NJ traffic laws no one seems to be following. Ever.

The left lane is for passing, not parking

Arguably the most aggravating menace on New Jersey highways is the huge number of idiots who do the speed limit (or less) in the left lane. When they see you're wanting to go faster to pass they serve as Paul Blart, wannabe cop, and won't let you.

N.J Statutes Section 39:4-82. Keeping to right. Upon all highways of sufficient width, except upon one-way streets, the driver of a vehicle shall drive it on the right half of the roadway. He shall drive a vehicle as closely as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway, unless it is impracticable to travel on that side of the roadway, and except when overtaking and passing another vehicle subject to the provisions of sections 39:4-84 and 39:4-85 of this Title.

Tailgating

We have it happen on a daily. The driver behind you so close you can't even see their headlights in your rear-view mirror. That a rear-end collision will be charged as their fault is of little consolation when staring at time without your car as it's at a body shop.

The driver of a vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard to the speed of the preceding vehicle and the traffic upon, and condition of, the highway.

N.J. Statutes Section 39:4-89

The 4 way stop

Not only does no one seem to follow the right of way law on this, no one even seems aware of what the rule is to begin with. I never appreciated just how few know what they're doing regarding 4 way stops until I lived in my current home which is right on the corner of an intersection with 4 way stop signs. Holy deductible are people stupid. If you get there at the same time, you. yield. to. the. person. on. your. right. This isn't hard.

When 2 vehicles enter an intersection at the same time the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right of way to the driver of the vehicle on the right.

N.J. Statutes Section 39:4-90

Turning left yields to oncoming vehicles

This one I’m convinced people know they’re not supposed to gun it and make their left turn when the light turns green, cutting off a line of oncoming vehicles. I think they just do it anyway. This is a masterclass in doing a thing just because one can. It’s selfish. It’s wrong. It happens constantly. And I may or may not be the first oncoming car that will purposely cut it razor-thin close to the offending car to put the fear of God into the driver.

The driver of a vehicle within an intersection intending to turn to the left shall yield to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection or so close thereto as to constitute an immediate hazard.

N.J. Statutes Section 39:4-90

Driving too damn slow

Oh, yeah, that’s a law. You’re hindering the normal flow of traffic and people should get more tickets for this. If you’re not even driving the speed limit you are just begging for road rage. Curiously it’s not just elderly drivers doing this. It’s all ages. Hit the gas!

No person shall operate a vehicle on any project at a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation thereof.

N.J. Statutes Section 27:25a-21

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

