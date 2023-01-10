TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020.

Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest.

Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during the day, but violence erupted later on. A group of individuals began to riot down East State Street, looting stores, and attacking multiple marked Trenton Police Department vehicles.

Trenton George Floyd Protest Turns Violent Brian McCarthy loading...

A street camera recorded Dockery lighting an explosive device and throwing it through the open front driver's side window of a cop car. The footage also captured the sound of the explosion, and smoke emanating from the vehicle.

Dockery was arrested for his actions on Aug. 5, 2020 and pleaded guilty.

He's been sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release "for attempting to interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder," the U.S. Attorney announced.

Earlja Dudley was sentenced in March 2022 to 30 months in prison, Killian Melecio was sentenced in June 2021 to 28 months, and Justin Spry was sentenced in September 2021 to 24 months.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.