3rd man sentenced for torching NJ police vehicle after George Floyd protest

The third of four men who admitted to torching a Trenton police vehicle during a riot protesting the death of George Floyd was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Peaceful protests during the day on May 31, 2020 in Trenton turned violent in the evening, with crowds of people smashing windows and attempting to loot a Snipes athletic footwear store, Tony's Liquor store and a Dollar Store along State Street.

Earlja J. Dudley, 27, of Trenton, was identified in one video posted to social media as standing in front of one of the vehicles and opening its hood, according to a criminal complaint.

Another video showed a second individual joining Dudley and lighting an object that Dudley put into the engine well of the police vehicle, which caught fire, according to the complaint.

Investigators were able to match the baseball cap and tank top with the Roman numerals XIV and "distinctive" green, black, and white sneakers worn by Dudley in the videos to other photos of him posted to social media, according to the complaint.

Dudley earlier admitted his guilt and was charged with one count of attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder affecting commerce.

One more to be sentenced

Killian F. Melecio was sentenced in June 2021 to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Justin D. Spry was sentenced in September 2021 to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Kadeem A. Dockery previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Demonstrations in New Jersey and nation

Floyd was unarmed while being held down by Minneapolis police officer George Chauvin's knee in May 2020 which prompted protests around the country including New Jersey.

Chauvin was convicted last year on state charges of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations.

