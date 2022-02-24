$4,000 worth of fragrances stolen from NJ department store

WAYNE — Police say a Maryland man stole $4,000 in bottles of fragrances from Macy's at the Willowbrook Mall.

Wayne police said Ever Vasquez-Hernandez, 27, was stopped Sunday in the parking lot of the mall for driving a car recklessly. When the officer ran the temporary out-of-state plate, it came up as being assigned to a different car.

A search of the car found the 30 bottles of fragrances valued at $4,000 along with several stolen purses. Vasquez-Hernandez was held at the Passaic County Jail on an assault charge warrant from East Windsor, according to police.

Surveillance images of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley Surveillance images of a man police said is a shoplifter at ShopRite in Nutley (Nutley police) loading...

Shoplifting bottles of perfume

Wayne police spokesman Dan Daley told New Jersey 101.5 that security video shows Vasquez-Hernandez sliding the contents of entire display tables into a bag and walking out the door.

Vasquez-Hernandez had help, too, police said.

"They observed multiple subjects swiping the bottles from display tables and placing them in bags and walking out," Daly told New Jersey 101.5. "This type of brazen shoplifting is a fairly regular occurrence in our shopping centers."

The other individuals have yet to be identified, Daly said.

Vasquez-Hernandez was charged with receiving stolen property on a complaint warrant and was held at the Passaic County Jail.

Meanwhile in Nutley, police are investigating the theft of $2,000 worth of items from a ShopRite on Feb. 5. The suspect lined his shopping car with paper towels and then filled the interior with "dozens" of bottles of over the counter allergy medications Claratin and Allegra.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

​​