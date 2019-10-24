40+ shots fired, teen hit several times near Trenton high school, cops say

TRENTON — More than 40 shots fired outside a gas station near Trenton Central High Schoo, sending two people including a teenager to the hospital early Thursday morning, police said.

A 17-year-old male was struck "several times" by gunfire outside the Shell on Greenwood Avenue (Route 33) just after 2 a.m. and had emergency surgery, Trenton police spokesman Capt. Steven Varn told New Jersey 101.5. The teen was in critical but stable condition Thursday morning, Varn said.

A 37-year-old man was also treated after being struck in the hand, Varn said. He said he did not know the relationship between the two.

Varn said he did not yet have information on who fired the shots or a motive.

Investigators told 6 ABC Action News more than 40 shots were fired, and video from the station showed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the gas station, a lone sneaker and shattered glass in the door. Varn told New Jersey 101.5 said the station was open for business at the time.

The station is located across from Trenton Central High School, which was visited by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by Trenton City Councilman Jerrell Blakeley.

