40 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 31 – Jun 2

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Rockabilly Uprising

Enjoy a day of 50's style entertainment with a modern twist, including live music, a classic pin-up contest with prizes and vendors. This FREE event is sponsored by Underground. For more information, please contact them at 609-652-5200. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Jun 1, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

More than 150 vendors will be on hand with arts, crafts and specialty vendors in addition to the various Hasbrouck Heights businesses and local clubs and organizations. The Kids Shindig area will have games, sand art, face painting and more. Kiddie rides. trackless train, pony rides. Many local restaurants and businesses will be participating in this event. So come hungry for everything from the food truck area by the stage selling hot dogs, empanadas, pulled pork, sausage and peppers, cheese steaks & gyros to Italian Ices and kettle corn. Don't forget to come and listen to the music on stage all day live entertainment. Hosted by the Hasbrouck Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Jun 2, 2019

The Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

BURLINGTON COUNTY

New Jersey Renaissance Faire

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 10th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, over three weekends, six stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of brilliantly talented cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans, and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. To purchase tickets or find out more about this wonderful event, check out our website.

May 18, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

Wine & Wildlife

Join us for our 18th annual fundraiser, Wine & Wildlife. Come sample food and beverages from the best our area has to offer. Live music, silent & Live Auctions and a wonderful Basket Raffle so come help support Cedar Run! We will return to our favorite location, The Flying W Airport & Resort! Ticket sales and all other proceeds go to support the amazing work of Cedar Run. Event is for guests 21+ only.

Jun 1, 2019

The Flying W Airport & Resort

60 Fostertown Rd., Medford, NJ 08052

Historic Shipman Mansion Open House Tours

Make a date with history at the majestic Shipman Mansion! Embark on a journey through the past with one of our guided tours, where you'll learn about the lives of Paul and Alice Shipman. The couple once owned and lived their lifetimes in this Second Empire style home, built around 1869. Paul was the well-known Associate Editor of the Louisville, Kentucky Courier Journal newspaper. His wife Alice was a close friend and confidant of Mary Todd Lincoln. It is a picturesque home, situated on 6 park-like acres overlooking the Delaware River. This 150 year old mansion has recently been restored to it's original grandeur. It is now the home of the Red Dragon Canoe Club, one of the oldest boat clubs in New Jersey. Marvel at the A pentagonal stair tower, exquisite woodwork, and the original two-over-two windows with their original shutters with curved tops. The front porch, which spa ns the two western bays of the north façade, provides an ample vantage point from which to view the Delaware River. The Shipman Mansion Foundation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, is dedicated to educating the public on the architectural, cultural and waterfront history of the Shipman Mansion, it's 6 acre property, and the surrounding region. The Shipman Mansion is listed on the New Jersey and Federal Registers of Historic Places, and holds Open House tours on the first Saturday and Sunday of the month in April through November. Open Houses are free and there is ample free parking. We're looking forward to seeing you! For information call: 609-387-9847.

Jun 1, 2019

221 Edgewater Ave

Edgewater Park, New Jersey, 08010

CAMDEN COUNTY

Battle of Haddonfield Skirmish

It's that time of year again. The British are coming to Haddonfield. The Skirmish on Kings Highway is an annual event open to all and free of charge. Come out and enjoy a day of living in the past. The British are coming to Haddonfield. Spend the day re-living history and watch the battle with a live re-enactment. The battle will take place at1 pm. Activities for children and adults will be ongoing throughout the day beginning at 10 am. The Indian King Museum will also be open all day for tours and will have activities for children including games. For additional information follow us on Facebook Friends of the Indian King Tavern or visit our website. Rain Date: June 2.

Jun 1, 2019

Haddonfield Skirmish

233 E. Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Restaurant Week

Cape May Restaurant Week is an eight-day event that takes place every June. Enjoy an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Jun 2, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Participating Restaurants

513 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

ignite! a WheatonGather

Get your tickets ready for WheatonArts for "ignite! a WheatonGather," a premier event celebrating exploration, experimentation, and fellowship on June 1, 2019. This fundraising event continues a time-honored tradition of championing the Glass Studio programs with a focus on the creative spark that fuels artistic vitality. Guest studio artist, Richard Royal, will be joined by Emanation 2019 artists Jesse Krimes, Tristin Lowe, Martha McDonald and Laura Baird, Karyn Olivier, Richard Torchia, Allan Wexler, and Jo Yarrington. Event programming will include an artist panel moderated by Emanation 2019 curator Julie Courtney, studio demonstrations, an onsite and online Silent Auction, museum tours highlighted by the Emanation 2019 exhibit, and a special exhibit mounted in The Gallery of Fine Craft. Evening activities include a special Emanation 2019 Artist Reception and Fundraising Dinner, both catered by Feast Your Eyes. Ticket information and registration forms for the full "ignite!" event can be found at wheatonarts.org/support/ignite. Open to the Public: From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Glass Studio, watch artist demonstrations presented by Richard Royal and Emanation 2019 artists Tristin Lowe, Richard Torchia, and Allan Wexler. (Glass Studio demonstrations during "ignite!" are included with General Admission to WheatonArts on June 1, 2019. Rest of "ignite!" event activities for registrants only.)

Jun 1, 2019

1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Jersey City Night Market

Jersey City is finally getting its own open air night market! Join us for opening night on June 1st to shop, dine al fresco, and celebrate all that is Jersey City! Artisan Vendors Phenomenal Food Trucks International Food Offerings Emerging DJs Activities Dog Friendly Hyper Local Family Friendly The Jersey City Night Market is focused on highlighting entrepreneurship in Jersey city by bringing an open-air, family friendly event to the PATH plaza in Journal Square. It will feature local, diverse food vendor as well as an artisan and makers market. The goal is to create a space in Jersey City that will act as a launch pad for small business to start and test new concepts at a lower risk, while engaging directly in their community. Additionally, there will be a local music and arts element to each event.

Jun 1, 2019

Journal Square Transportation Center Path Plaza

1 Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Hoboken NiteFest & 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament

For music and dancing under the stars - with a little competition, come to the OLG Nitefest & 3nd Annual Cornhole Tournament. As with a traditional bier-garten, The Thirsty Monk will be serving up spirits and games of chance with music. The Nitefest is held rain or shine as there are canopies to protect against the elements. The Cornhole Competition is held indoors. Visit the website for up-to-date information and Cornhole registration.

Jun 1, 2019

Our Lady of Grace Church

400 Willow St., Between 4th & 5th Ave., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HoliFest

Holi is the festival of colors, this is a color-filled celebration. This event is about having fun with your community. All ages are welcome! Participants throw colors at each other while welcoming in springtime fun. This is a fundraising event. All proceeds from this event will go towards sending three County Prep High School students to compete at the FCCLA national conference in Anaheim, California! ****Be sure to wear old, white clothing that you wouldn't mind getting dirty****

Jun 2, 2019

G. Thomas DiDomenico Park

375 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Art on Tap

Annual beer and food tasting fundraiser to benefit the Museum. Also features live music and raffles on the Museum's terrace overlooking the waterfall on the south branch of the Raritan River.

Jun 2, 2019

Hunterdon Art Museum

7 Lower Center St., Clinton, NJ 08809

Canines on the Canal Dog Walk & 5K

Help Lulu's Rescue save more dogs! Bring your dog for our pledge walk and 5k run. Sign in is at 11 AM; 3k walk is at 11:30 AM and 5k run starts at 12 noon. There will be an after-party with live music (The Eastern Hellbenders) from 1 PM to 3 PM. Register at lulusrescue.org/events/cotc2019. Rain date: June 9.

Jun 2, 2019

1 Bridge St (Sunbeam Park)

Frenchtown, New Jersey 08825

MERCER COUNTY

Handmade Hopewell a Makers Street Fair

Handmade Hopewell was created to meld both a love for the town of Hopewell with an appreciation for handmade things and the artists who make them. This show is small, but mighty, packing a unique and highly curated collection of makers onto one little street. Handmade Hopewell will feature the diverse group of 36+ local artists, crafters and makers Works include jewelry, paintings, ceramics, home décor, local honey, wood turned bowls, soap and so much more. As the Fair’s name suggests, everything is lovingly handmade by each skillful creator. The event is free to attend and will take place rain or shine. Visit Hopewell, find something fabulous at the Fair, refuel at one of the town’s many eateries, then go out and explore the many fine shops on Seminary Avenue and throughout the Borough.

Jun 2, 2019

Seminary Avenue

Hopewell, New Jersey 08525

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

44th Annual Hungarian Festival

The Hungarian Festival comes to New Brunswick for the 44th year in a row! Experience all things Hungarian as Somerset Street is transformed - enjoy fine Hungarian foods, great Hungarian dances and music. With exhibits, performances, vendors and demonstrations, there is something for everyone. Admission is FREE! This year we're opening with our opening ceremonies and the festival closes with a twilight concert at the American Hungarian Foundation courtyard! You won't want to miss this!

Jun 1, 2019

Hungarian Festival

300 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Lions' Strawberry Fair

Amusement rides, games, attractions, delicious Strawberry Shortcake. Bracelet Nights: Thursday & Sunday (weather & conditions permitting, $30 no refunds). All Lions' Club proceeds will be donated to charity. For more information visit the website.

May 29, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Monmouth Park Race Track

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

2019 Jersey Shore Wine Festival

The Jersey Shore Wine Festival is an exciting two-day event that features samplings from a variety of award-winning wineries from throughout the Garden State. Past wineries have included Chestnut Run Farm, Four Sisters Winery, DiMatteo’s Vineyards, Plagido’s Winery, Villari Vineyards, Wagonhouse Winery, and Valenzano Winery. In addition to wine tastings, there will also be live entertainment, as well as crafters, retail vendors, food truck vendors, and a children’s play area.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

FirstEnergy Park

2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke Wine Dinner

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is pleased to announce its first Wine Dinner of the season featuring premiere, award-winning wines from Ferrari Carano, Friday, May 31 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $75, excludes tax and gratuity. The world-class, six-course menu created by renowned Chef David Burke will showcase the nuances of the wines served. Leading the tasting is special guest Julie von Uffel, Ferrari Carano representative. Hosting the event for the evening is Drifthouse’s assistant general manager Rich Karyczak and his team. For reservations call (732) 530-9760. There is very limited seating, so please reserve as soon as possible.

May 31, 2019

1485 Ocean Avenue

Seabright, New Jersey 07760

LGBTQ Pride Celebration

The parade starts at noon from City Hall. Festival includes live performances, over 100 vendors, family zone and food court. FREE.

Jun 2, 2019

5th & Ocean Aves., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Keyport GardenWalk

A free, self-guided walking/biking tour of public and private gardens in historic Keyport (Monmouth County). Pick up your complimentary KGW Garden Guide (map included) at the Keyport Waterfront Park pavilion to start the GardenWalk. This is a bike, family and dog friendly event. Free GardenTalks each morning at Keyport Borough Hall (70 W. Front St.) at 9:30 am. Please see the Website for the specific GardenTalks scheduled for this year. Keyport GardenWalk has been named the "Best Outdoor Event" in the Asbury Park Readers' Choice Poll for the last 6 years and attracts thousands of visitors. Live music provided by talented local musicians.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Keyport Waterfront Park

American Legion Dr., Keyport, NJ 07735

MORRIS COUNTY

Roxbury Food Truck Fest

Don't miss this huge food truck festival at Horseshoe Lake Park! Please join Garden State Food Truck Fest for the 1st Annual Roxbury Food Truck Fest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Enjoy 20 food trucks offering unique and eclectic menus for every taste, live music, family-friendly games and activities for adults and children, face painting and balloon animals. Admission allows for unlimited re-entrance throughout the day! Details and tickets available online.

Jun 1, 2019

Horseshoe Lake Park

72 Eyland Ave., Roxbury, NJ 07876

21st Annual Spring Chester Craft Show

Enjoy a day in the town of Chester as it hosts artists for the 21st Annual Spring Chester Craft Show. Consistently ranked one of New Jerseys top craft shows, it attracts many artists from New Jersey as well as quality artists from as far away as Maine, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. Come experience a wide variety of handmade items including traditional and country craft, fine art, and beautiful handcrafted furnishings for the home. Crafters will be located in the Municipal Field by the Gazebo. The show is sponsoring a free raffle at the information booth with the winner receiving a $100 town shopping spree. Please note that this is a rain or shine event and dogs are not permitted. $4 admission.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Municipal Field

134 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Mountain Lakes - Art at the Esplanade Art Show

Come discover fine artists and artisans in the lovely town of Mountain Lakes, NJ at the juried arts & craft show. Shop directly from emerging and established artists at this open-air event for original paintings, pottery pieces, jewelry, sculpture and more. Free admission.

Jun 2, 2019

Esplanade - Elm Road

11 Elm Rd., Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046

Strawberry Festival

Indulge in an assortment of strawberry treats including homemade strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry lemonade slushies, strawberry sundaes, strawberry pies, strawberry rhubarb pies, strawberry fudge and more. Children can also enjoy pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides, and tractor drawn scenic wagon rides.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester Township, NJ 07930

Art at the Esplanade - Art Show

Come discover fine artists and artisans in the lovely town of Mountain Lakes, NJ at the juried arts & craft show. Shop directly from emerging and established artists at this open-air event for original paintings, pottery pieces, jewelry, sculpture and more. Hours: 11AM to 5PM - Free admission

Jun 2, 2019

11 Elm Road

Mountain Lakes, New Jersey 07046

OCEAN COUNTY

Summerfest in the Park

Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce festival featuring live bands, beer/wine garden, food trucks, rides, and vendors. Rain Date: June 1.

May 31, 2019

Community Park

Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

6th Annual Hop Sauce Festival

A gathering of craft beer and spice enthusiasts. This event runs on the Saturday after Memorial Day weekend, includes original music and offers a great experience while benefiting the Jetty Rock Foundation.

Jun 1, 2019

Veteran's Memorial Park

S. Atlantic & Amber St., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Music on the Green festival

Kick off your summer with music, food and family fun! The Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Education is hosting ‘MUSIC ON THE GREEN’ – an all-day festival on June 1, 2019 at Atlantis Golf Course located at 261 Country Club Boulevard, Little Egg Harbor. The festival runs 11AM-8PM and features great local talents including Nikki Briar, Katfish Lucy, Vyntedge Rock, Zinnia Moon and Tom Pernal as well as student performances from the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy. Food stations featuring delicacies prepared by Cuisine on the Green, craft beer and beverages, a vendor market AND FREE children’s activities – what more could you ask for! PLUS, the Atlantis Golf Course is hosting their annual Open House which means FREE golf all day too! Bring a lawn chair, settle in and enjoy! Tickets are just $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Go to www.ocvtsfoundation.org to purchase tickets and view the music talent line up. Ocean County RIDE is providing FREE shuttle bus service from nearby parking areas as well as bus service from the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Toms River Center at 1299 Old Freehold Road. Shuttle schedule is posted at www.ocvtsfoundation.org.

Jun 1, 2019

261 Country Club Boulevard

Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey 08087

A Night of Illusions Magic Show

The Maximilian Foundation presents an amazing night of family friendly magic, illusions and mentalism for all ages at the Stafford Township Arts Center! So…you might be wondering “is this just for kids?” No way! (Although, they will enjoy it too!) We’ve partnered with Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater in Pennsylvania to bring a one of a kind show to Stafford! Smoke & Mirrors is quickly gaining a reputation among the world’s best sleight of hand magicians! There will be multiple performers akin to what you’d see in Vegas, Atlantic City or on America’s Got Talent. This is a show the entire family will love!

Jun 1, 2019

1000 McKinley Avenue

Manahawkin, New Jersey 0850

PASSAIC COUNTY

Summer Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest

Tap into the fun at the ALL NEW Summer Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest at Yogi Berra Stadium. Rain or shine, spend the afternoon on the field while you sample food from over 25 food trucks displaying delicious bites from around the world. Adults over 21 can try over 100 different craft beers. Festival attendees can also enjoy free activities including live music from The Eagles Tribute Band Desert Highway to backyard games, a bounce house, slides and more for kids to enjoy. Admission tickets can be purchased online, by calling, or at the door. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for anyone with a valid Montclair State University ID, free for kids under 36", and parking is FREE. Bring the whole family and join us right on the field for a day of great food, beer, live music, and summer fun!

Jun 1, 2019

Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

2019 Annual Greenwood Lake Air Show

The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns in 2019 for it's 11th Annual Show! The Air Show will be held at Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford NJ on June 1st and 2nd. We have a great lineup this year! Saturday kicks off with the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, one of the most sought-after civilian acts in the industry. This four-ship team, in their North American T-6 Texans, performs tight, awe-inspiring formation aerial maneuvers for millions of air show fans all over North America. Returning favorite Jerry McCart will perform in his Jet Truck "Home Wrecker." This jet truck debuted in 2016 and returns with a night performance not to be missed. Twin Tiger Team owner Mark Sorenson has teamed up with Mark Nowosielski with his 2 identical Tiger Yak 55's displaying a magnificent aerial demonstration of precision and skill. Plus MANY MORE great performances! Tickets are now available for purchase through our website.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Greenwood Lake Airport

126 Airport Rd., West Milford, NJ 07480

SALEM COUNTY

South Jersey Arts Fest

Join us for South Jersey Arts Fest! Ignite your imagination at this jam-packed weekend of performance, innovative arts exhibits and immersive workshops for the whole family! FEATURING: Music by well-known regional artists Student-based performers, theatre, choral and dance troupes Interactive Visual, Performance and STEAM workshops and activities all day, both days! Crafters & artists Delicious fare from gourmet food trucks, craft brews and wine Family and friends – find out what makes Appel Farm so special as the leading arts education center in South Jersey! THE FULL EXPERIENCE: Kids can experience the magic of Appel Farm's summer camp at our Arts Camp Pop Up: visual and performing arts activities, a bounce house and yard games just for kids! A great place for the kids to go while parents check out the selection of vintage wines & craft beers for a cold drink. Parents can enjoy a special experience with the "Art of Wine Making" where they can meet the winemakers of Auburn Road Viney.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Appel Farm Arts and Music Center

457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerville Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Jun 2, 2019

W. Main & Bridge St., Somerville, NJ 08876

JT's Community BBQ

John Thomas Torrisi, is a beloved third grade student at Woodland Elementary School in Warren, NJ. On the evening of February 12th, JT was taken to Overlook Emergency Room after complaining of a headache and subsequent vomiting. After extensive testing, a CT scan showed that JT had a brain bleed. Upon learning this, a medical decision was made to immediately transfer JT to Morristown Memorial Pediatric ICU for urgent care. The following morning, JT fell into a coma. Further testing showed he had suffered two small strokes. In the months since JT first became ill, he has regained consciousness and is making remarkable progress in his recovery, but he still has a very long and difficult road ahead. Warren Township Community Fire Company #3 in cooperation with Village Supermarket will be hosting a BBQ fund raiser to include a DJ, antique fire engine rides, a dunk tank, games and activities. 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm Requested donation: $15.00.|

Jun 2, 2019

14 Community Place

Warren, New Jersey 07059

SUSSEX COUNTY

Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest

What started as a small crawfish boil for 70 people homesick for boiled crawfish in 1989, has turned into Michael Arnone's 30th Annual Crawfish Fest May 31-June 2, 2019. Featuring the best Music and Food that Louisiana and New Orleans has to offer. Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel and Jazz on 3 Stages.

May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

UNION COUNTY

NJ GreekFest

If you're looking for something fun to do, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Westfield is hosting their annual GreekFest. There will be Greek food, Greek dancing, a Greek Market, and lots more. This year admissions proceeds will benefit the Westfield EMTs; the Westfield PBA; and the Orthodox Christian Mission Center. Come for a great time, and remember, everyone can be Greek for a day at GreekFest! Admission is a suggested donation of $2.

May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

250 Gallows Hill Rd., Westfield, NJ 07090

Garwood Rocks

Come visit the place called home of New Jersey's most exciting car show and live music festival. The event features delicious festival foods, a beer & wine garden and children's rides.

Jun 2, 2019

Center St., Garwood, NJ 07027

Portugal Day Parade

Experience one of the largest Portuguese Parades on the east coast as we demonstrate our rich traditions and culture! Over the past 40 years, the Elizabeth Portugal Day Parade has grown into becoming not only New Jersey's, but the tri-state ares's largest Portuguese cultural demonstration of ethnic pride!

Jun 2, 2019

50 Union Sq. & Elizabeth Ave., Elizabeth, NJ 07201

UCPAC's Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Party 2019

UCPAC's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Party of the Year is back! Sample wines from 24 different vendors, all brought to you by Witty's Fine Wines and Liquors and Metro Liquors, delicious cheeses from around the world provided by ShopRite of Clark, and decadent chocolates! Rain or shine at Hamilton Stage. Think June... think warm... think UCPAC's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Party of the Year! Buy now; ticket prices increase to $35 at the door! Want to attend both this event and "Patsy Palma & Friends" at 9 PM that evening? Buy through our package deal and pay $5 less than if you were to purchase for each event separately!

May 31, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage

360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

NJ Sharing Network 5k Run/Walk "Celebration of Life"

NJ Sharing Network is an organization that promotes organ and tissue donations.

Join us for a fun day to celebrate life. To remember those who gave, honor those who received and support those still waiting for the gift of life.

Jun 2, 2019

691 Central Avenue

New Providence, New Jersey 07974