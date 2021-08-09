4-year-old from Bridgewater, NJ drowns in local lake, police say

BRIDGEWATER — A 4-year-old's death in Sunset Lake is considered an accidental drowning.

Bridgewater police received a 9-1-1 call late Friday evening about a child drowning in the lake. Officers found bystanders administering CPR on the child and immediately took over life-saving measures, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

A parent of the child was on the scene in the area of North Shore Drive, the prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5.

The child, identified as a 4-year-old male resident of Bridgewater, was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office and police department conducted an initial investigation and are preliminarily calling the incident an accidental drowning. Preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office also suggest the child's death was an accident by drowning.

A final autopsy report is pending.

