4 towns in NJ are the most coveted creative spots in America
When trying to figure out the best places to live for people who are more creative and artistic, it’s easy to default to spots like New York City, Miami, or Hollywood, but what about the good ol’ Garden State?
Just think about it, more movies are being filmed here, some of the most iconic musicians of our time were born here, and we have our share of graffiti art that’s legitimately impressive.
According to research done my Brotherly Love Properties, more people should look into certain New Jersey towns that have a thriving art scene. Four NJ towns are among the most coveted by fellow artists.
These are the most creative communities in New Jersey
Frenchtown
Frenchtown has become a favorite destination for artists, writers, and musicians.
Right along the scenic Delaware River, Its gorgeous streets are lined with art galleries, independent boutiques, and artisan shops, all housed in beautifully restored 19th-century buildings.
Montclair
Montclair is a diverse, artsy suburban commuter town to New York City with a thriving cultural scene. It’s also the home to the Montclair Art Museum, numerous galleries, and events like the Montclair Film Festival and Art Walk.
Jersey City Heights
The Jersey City Heights neighborhood has become a hotspot for creative New Jerseyans, with its growing number of art galleries, performance spaces, and street murals.
The Mana Contemporary art center and monthly art walks showcase the neighborhood’s help foster a dedicated arts community.
Asbury Park
Asbury Park is known for its vibrant music and arts scene. Annual events like the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival highlight how passionate people in the town are for the arts.
Not only is it where you’ll find the iconic Stone Pony music venue, but as you walk along the boardwalk you’ll find murals, galleries, and cute artisan shops.
If you’re only familiar with Asbury Park during the busy summer season, take a look at how peaceful it can be in winter.
