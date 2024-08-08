4 towns in New Jersey on the list of America’s safest suburbs
When looking for a place to settle down, safety is of course a huge factor. The safer a place is, the higher the demand and property values will be.
So you may be wondering: where are some of the safer locations in the Garden State? The people at SmartAsset set out to find the answer to this question.
To find the safest suburbs in America, SmartAsset compared data for 360 places that are within 15 to 45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, that have at least 5,000 residents, by the following metrics:
Violent crime rate
The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com
Property crime rate
The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com.
Vehicular mortality rate
The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings.
Drug poisoning mortality rate
The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings.
Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking
The percentage of adults who consumed more than four drinks of alcohol for women or five drinks of alcohol for men on a single occasion over a 30-day period, or who engage in heavy drinking, which is defined as drinking more than one drink per day for women or two drinks a day for men on average.
America's Safest Suburbs — New Jersey
Of the 360 areas listed in SmartAsset's recent report, these are the ones located in New Jersey.
