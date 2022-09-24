Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall

I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this.

It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions.

It’s been a little over 10 years since the mall got approved to make expansions and renovations. Throughout that time, many fan-favorite food stops have come and gone.

The food court located on the second story of the mall has said goodbye to some favorites over the past few years but it was just announced that they’re saying hello to some brand-new options.

If you’re curious to see what you’ll be able to get during your shopping experience now, here’s what’s coming.

New Restaurants Coming to Quaker Bridge Mall This October

Ramen Nagomi

Ramen Nagomi has two other locations that are both located in New Jersey. One location is in New Brunswick and the other can be found in Freehold. According to their website, “Ramen Nagomi focuses on creating unique, flavorful Japanese ramen from scratch, highlighting organic and premium quality ingredients from Japan.” Their menu varies from Bao Buns and Gyoza to Rice Bowls and Ramen, perfect for the cold weather! It’ll be located on the Lower Level by Entrance #1 and coming this October.

Boss Burger

Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray - 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE Neilson Barnard via Getty loading...

Boss Burger is an all-new kosher burger restaurant that features burgers made with a house brisket blend, brisket egg rolls, lettuce tacos, and a triple-deep fried chicken sandwich. Boss Burger will be open in the Dining Pavillion (upstairs food court) in October.

Slice of Italy

Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza LA Reception Getty Images loading...

Slice Of Italy will offer a ton of different types of slices of pizza to customers. This shop is also being added to the dining pavilion (upstairs food court) this October.

Habanero’s Mexican Grill

The Grand Tasting At Vegas Uncork'd By Bon Appetit Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd loading...

Habanero’s Mexican Grill will offer shoppers Authentic Mexican cuisine and will make its way to the dining pavilion (upstairs food court) this October. I’m curious to see if it’ll replace the previous Mexican restaurant, Zona Fresca.

People have been talking about how Quaker Bridge Mall needed the revamp its dining experience, and it looks like starting as soon as next month, we’re getting it! They really hit just about every different genre of food with these shops and I can’t wait to try them out.

