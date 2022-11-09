4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea.

Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right.

So when we're craving a hot cup of the savory, smooth concoction, with plenty of ham, we'll head out to one of New Jersey's great diners.

Here are a few places that you can check out.

Remember, sometimes you need to call ahead as they may not have it on the regular menu, but if it's the cup of the day, totally worth it.

All Season Restaurant in Eatontown (Jersey Shore)

All Seasons Diner All Seasons Diner loading...

Ewing Diner in Ewing (Central Jersey)

Ewing Diner Ewing Diner loading...

The Kibbitz Room in Cherry Hill (South Jersey)

The Kibitz Room The Kibitz Room loading...

Hobby's Deli in Newark (North Jersey)

