37 NJ high schools ranked among best in nation by U.S. News
Say what bad things you will about New Jersey, a poor education isn’t among them. Love them or hate them, our schools have ranked among the best in the country for a very long time. With the funding formula what it is and the property taxes so high, they’d better.
U.S. News & Works Report just released their rankings of America’s high schools and New Jersey is third best in the country. In fact, 37 high schools in the Garden State rank in the top 5% of high schools nationally.
And that’s up from 29 landing in the top 5% last year.
Considered were test scores on state assessments in reading, math and science, graduation rates, college readiness among other factors. The outcome was impressive and something to be proud of. Here’s the list of 37 NJ high schools that ranked in the top 5% among with their ranking nationally.
37. Northern Highlands Regional High School
Allendale
National Rank: 942
36. Glen Rock High School
Glen Rock
National Rank: 939
35. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan
Old Tappan
National Rank: 815
34. Madison High School
Madison
National Rank: 797
33. Communications High School
Wall
National Rank: 735
32. Central Jersey Prep Charter School
Somerset
National Rank: 709
31. Haddonfield Memorial High School
Haddonfield
National Rank: 708
30. Union County Tech
Scotch Plains
National Rank: 672
29. John P. Stevens High School
Edison
National Rank: 650
28. Ridgewood High School
Ridgewood
National Rank: 644
27. Science Park High School
Newark
National Rank: 605
26. Tenafly High School
Tenafly
National Rank: 593
25. Montgomery High School
Skillman
National Rank: 592
24. Mountain Lakes High School
Mountain Lakes
National Rank: 577
23. Ridge High School
Basking Ridge
National Rank: 515
22. Princeton High School
Princeton
National Rank: 490
21. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest
Demarest
National Rank: 464
20. Chatham High School
Chatham
National Rank: 458
19. Livingston High School
Livingston
National Rank: 438
18. Millburn High School
Millburn
National Rank: 418
17. Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science
Neptune
National Rank: 377
16. Summit Senior High School
Summit
National Rank: 363
15. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
West Windsor
National Rank: 339
14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
Plainsboro
National Rank: 293
13. Elizabeth High School
Elizabeth
National Rank: 262
12. Glen Ridge High School
Glen Ridge
National Rank: 244
11. Marine Academy of Science and Technology
Highlands
National Rank: 165
10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences
Scotch Plains
National Rank: 146
9. Academy for Information Technology
Scotch Plains
National Rank: 116
8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
Teterboro
National Rank: 93
7. Biotechnology High School
Freehold
National Rank: 80
6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health
Woodbridge
National Rank: 69
5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School
Jersey City
National Rank: 68
4. High Technology High School
Location: Lincroft
National Rank: 65
3. Bergen County Academies
Hackensack
National Rank: 61
2. Union County Magnet High School
Scotch Plains
National Rank: 49
1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies
Edison
National Rank: 23
