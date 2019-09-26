34 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 27-29

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State.

Bill Spadea and Dennis Malloy at the Rock for Awareness Festival



Join Bill Spadea and Dennis Malloy at the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation's 3rd Annual 'Rock For Awareness Festival' on Saturday, September 28th at Noon at Community Park in Point Pleasant! The 3rd Annual Rock for Awareness Festival presents The Nerds and The Surge, plus don't miss out on food trucks, vendors, and a whole lot more!

Sep 28, 2019

Community Park

2255 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Big Joe Henry at the 2019 Jersey Jam

Join Big Joe for a big night of fun and great music, Sunday night, Sept. 29. Come out to the Stone Pony in Asbury Park for the big Jersey Jam, a fundraiser for STI Cares Foundation and the Asbury Park Music Foundation. On the iconic pony stage will be Jersey legend Bobby Bandiera as he puts together an all-star lineup of Jersey favorites including Southside Johnny, Gary US Bonds, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, from the E Street Band, Vini Lopez, Gene Cornish from The Rascals, Jim Babjak from The Smithereens and special guests.

Sep 29, 2019

The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Italian Festival

Come join the excitement! The Festival will feature an Italian Market offering a spectacular variety of wares and food. The day will be filled with live Italian music, bocce ball on the Greene, folk dancing, children activities, and more. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddleboats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events.

Sep 28, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

Harvest Party

The harvest season is upon us. As a winery, harvest is the most important time of year and one of the most important steps in the wine making process. As the annual grape harvest gets into full swing, it's only fitting to celebrate the hard work that everyone has put in to make another great vintage. Bellview Winery annually celebrates each new harvest with a party, and invites all who can to come and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Join us for a weekend of wine, music and festivities! We're striking up the band all weekend on September 28th and 29th. Wine will be flowing while some of the area's best food vendors serve up their most popular dishes. Those who attend are invited to take part in activities like grape stomping and vineyard tours, or to just hang out to enjoy the afternoon. In addition, there will be food and craft vendors showcasing their goods for purchase. Tickets will be only $10 per person at the gate.

Sep 28, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

20th Annual Leonia Oktoberfest

Live music, German food and beer, dance, games, competitions, and more. Fundraising in support of the Center for Food Action's Weekend Snack Pack Program. $15 at the Door $10 in Advance, Children 12 & Under Free.

Sep 28, 2019

American Legion Hall

399 Broad Ave., Leonia, NJ 07605

Garfield Street Fair

Midland Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art & temporary tattoos and so much more. There will be live entertainment all day long. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, kettle korn, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all.

Sep 29, 2019

Midland Ave., Garfield, NJ 07026

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Hoot, Waddle & Stroll

The 5th Annual Hoot, Waddle and Stroll 5K Trail Run & Half-Mile Stroll is a fun-filled, family-oriented event to support Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge. Cedar Run Refuge, located in the Pinelands of Medford Township, cares for nearly 4,700 animals annually and is also dedicated to educating children about the importance of conserving our shared habitats. Cedar Run also aims to promote outdoor health and wellness for all ages.

Sep 28, 2019

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge

4 Sawmill Rd., Medford, NJ 08055

CAMDEN COUNTY

Voorhees Animal Orphanage Woofstock Festival

Calling all groovy pets and pet lovers! The Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) is ready to bark and roll at their 23rd Annual Woofstock Festival, a dog-friendly event open to the public. Entry to the festival is just $2 and proceeds from Woofstock, VAO's largest fund-raising event of the year, support medical care, pet food and supplies for the community shelter's dogs and cats. The fun-filled event will feature dog demonstrations, delicious food and music. Highlights include: the VAO alumni parade, pet photos, a performance from the Joseph A. Ferko String Band, more than 100 gift basket raffle items, a demonstration from the Camden County K-9 Unit, $25 micro-chipping, craft, retail and pet products vendors, local veterinarian information tables and more.

Sep 28, 2019

Voorhees Town Center

2120 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

NJ Aid for Animals 4th Annual Benefit for Abused Animals

NJ Aid for Animals, an all-volunteer animal charity is proud to present its 4th Annual Benefit to raise money for the Sweet Pea Fund on Saturday, September 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the organization’s beautiful log cabin headquarters in Winslow, NJ. For a $60 donation per person, guests will enjoy an open wine and beer bar, jazz trio, both vegan and non-vegan hors d‘oeuvres and dinner and the opportunity to meet Sweet Pea. Suggested attire is country club chic. The Sweet Pea Fund was named for an extremely friendly terrier mix who was used as a “bait dog” abused by a dogfighting operation when Kathy McGuire, President and founder, NJ Aid for Animals, rescued her in 2015 from the City of Camden. “Sweet Pea not only survived, but she is also thriving,” says McGuire, who adds that Sweet Pea was recently named by the State of NJ as the “Official Face of Dog Fighting Awareness.

Sep 28, 2019

25 Edgewood Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081

CAPE MAY COUNTY

North American Sea Glass Festival

This year's theme for the North American Sea Glass Festival is "Gems of the Sea." The festival will include lectures to reflect that theme discussing the Cape May diamonds, Sea Glass Gems and will feature our keynote speaker Jason Sandy, a Thames River Mudlark. The festival will also feature our annual Shard of the Year contest, collectors from around the country and our Shard Identification experts. For complete details, please visit our website.

Sep 28, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

The Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

48th Annual Artisans' Faire and Marketplace

48th Annual Artisans' Faire and Marketplace to be held on the grounds of the 1730 Gibbon House. Admission is $5. Children under 12 free. Free parking! Featuring 90 plus vendors, artisans, crafts people and historical displays.

Sep 28, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Cumberland County Historical Society

960 Ye Greate St., Greenwich, NJ 08323

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival

Over 200 artists, crafters, photographers will display and sell paintings, photos & handcrafted items including blown & stained glass, pottery, jewelry, wood work, metal, candles, soap & body products, fashion accessories, hand knits, home accessories & more. Local restaurants & food vendors will offer an eclectic mix of culinary delights: Italian, French, Thai, Spanish, Mexican, Middle Eastern & more. Featuring 3 stages of live performance: rock, jazz, swing, latin, folk, country, bluegrass & more. This year featuring performances by Joe Grushecky, Rock n Roll Hi Fives and much more. A special section for children with family friendly activities: rides, games, face painting, sand art, craft activities, live music & more. Conveniently located near all public transportation, including NJ Transit Trains & buses, PATH, Hudson Bergen Lightrail, & NY Waterway Ferry.

Sep 29, 2019

Hoboken City Hall

94 Washington St., between Observer Hwy. & 7th St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wizard World Harvest

Family event on the buffalo farm, wizard style. Join us for a themed event featuring Wizards Witches and Magic. This year we will have a live wizard chemistry show, spell lessons, potions, dark arts and crafts, a costume contest, the dark alley, unicorn rides, pumpkin picking, hayrides, corn maze, face painting, tarot and spirit guide readings, vendors selling handmade crafts, food and the saloon. The Saloon will feature local beers and 2 custom beers made just for this event by Conclave Brewing and Flounder Brewing. All proceeds from Saloon will benefit Whitehouse Fire Company. Admission is $10 per person over the age of 3 and includes hayride, activities in the Great Barn, The Dark Alley, and the live wizard science show. Rain Date: October 5.

Sep 28, 2019

Readington River Buffalo Farm

937 County Road 523, Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Italian American Festival

The 20th Anniversary of New Jersey's number one Italian American Festival returns to Mercer County Park. Named one of New Jersey's Best Fall Festivals by CBS New York, this annual celebration of Italian and Italian American culture features a Food Piazza with Beer & Wine Gardens, national and regional entertainment, an Italian Market with contemporary and traditional Italian merchandise, a Heritage Pavilion with local memorabilia and cultural presentations, amusement rides, children's activities, fireworks, bocce and more! The festival is a rain or shine event with plenty of covered areas for guests' comfort. For more information, contact the Mercer County Italian American Festival Association at 609-631-7544 or visit the Festival website at www.ItalianAmericanFestival.com or on Facebook.

Sep 27, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Mercer County Park

1638 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Edison's Fall Family Spectacular

Two stages of continuous music. Come hungry - over 25 fabulous festival food vendors, professional wrestling ring, over 100 exhibitors, Beer Garden, Kids Korner, pony & kiddie rides and petting zoo. Sponsored by Mayor and Council & Edison Recreation Dept.

Sep 28, 2019

Clara Barton Section

Amboy Ave., Edison, NJ 08817

Dunellen Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 29, 2019

North & Washington Ave., Dunellen, NJ 08812

Wisdom in Action: NJ Lecture series by eminent Indian Philosopher

Learn how ancient wisdom can help make your life stress free, productive and purposeful.

A free lecture series at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. A fascinating lecture series on the theme of ancient wisdom and its role in everyday life is being held from September 27-29 in New Brunswick, NJ. Our speaker is the eminent philosopher from India Sunandaji, the daughter-disciple of world- renowned Guru and Author Swami Parthasarathy. The series will be held at the beautiful Trayes Hall in Rutgers University, New Brunswick from September 27 to 29. Everyone is invited to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to benefit from this timeless wisdom. Admission is free, all are welcome and parking is available. All you have to do is show up! Remember that you have to register at www.vedantausa.org

Sep 27, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Trayes Hall at Rutgers University

100 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

42nd Annual Fall Swap Meet & Auto Show

Raceway Park's Englishtown Swap Meet & Auto Show bi-annual event offers something for everyone. Whether you want to connect with other owners, look for hard to find parts and accessories, or just appreciate American classics and modified vehicles, this is the place to be! Vendors, over 300 cars for sale, FREE parking for attendees. Sale merchandise consists of a wide array of parts, accessories and miscellaneous items. General admission: $12/person each day; Children under 12 admitted FREE. Gates open 7 am each day. Closes at 6 pm on Friday & Saturday. Closes at 4 pm on Sunday. Car Show registration 8 - 11:30 am enter through gate #4; Participant award goes to each entry.

Sep 27, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Old Bridge Twp Raceway Park

230 Pension Rd., Englishtown, NJ 07726

Oktoberfest at the Track

As part of our expanded racing season, grab your lederhosen as we're throwing a true Oktoberfest.Celebrate with authentic food and drinks plus music from Jingleheimer. Enter to participate in our stein holding competition. Prost! FREE admission for all.

Sep 28, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

10th Annual Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival

The Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival is a huge family friendly, food, music, beer & wine festival celebrating the 65 year old Galway tradition of celebrating the opening of oyster season. This event showcases Red Bank's excellent restaurants and entertains thousands with continuous live music on two stages and unique vendors! The event will also be a culinary feast! There will be tons of Guinness and fresh Oysters plus 20 of Red Bank's favorite restaurants will be serving a variety of Irish and Oyster dishes, along with seafood, meat and vegetarian favorites. Wine and lighter beers will also be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for anyone over age 10. Noon - 6 pm. This event is a fundraiser for Red Bank RiverCenter and other deserving non-profit organizations. Rain Date: October 6.

Sep 29, 2019

19 White St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Asbury Park Fall Bazaar

Don't miss the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar happening Saturday & Sunday, September 28 & 29, noon to 5 pm at Convention Hall! The Asbury Park Fall Bazaar is a celebration of local makers, music and art. The event is held at historic Convention Hall on the beautiful beach in Asbury Park next to all of the amazing restaurants, shops and music venues on the Asbury Park Boardwalk and downtown. Free, all ages, rain or shine and pet friendly!

Sep 28, 2019

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Hazlet Day

Hazlet Day 2019, held in Veterans Memorial Park will have over 100 vendors as well as Food trucks. Lots of fun for the kids including free games and rides. Music including Flipside Band at 1 pm and Steel Rail at 3 pm. Parking available at the Hazlet Swim and Tennis Club. Enter via Green Acres Drive off of Middle Road. Rain date Sunday September 29, 2019.

Sep 28, 2019

1766 Union Ave., Hazlet, NJ 07730

Belmar Kite Festival

Come as a spectator or a participant to see the colorful cascade of kites flying high over Belmar beach at 3rd Avenue. FREE admission! Supported by the South Jersey Kite Fliers and the Passing Wind Kite Club.

Sep 29, 2019

Belmar Beach at 3rd Avenue

Belmar, New Jersey 07719

MORRIS COUNTY

21st Annual Chester Lions Oktoberfest Weekend

Music. Food. Beer. Antique Cars. Family Fun. The 21st Annual Chester Lions Club Oktoberfest is coming your way! As usual we'll be serving up authentic German cuisines like bratwursts, smoked pork chops, and kielbasa with German potato salad and sauerkraut in addition to our assortment of special Oktoberfest beers on tap. New up on stage this year will be Die Spitzbuam of NY. And as usual we'll have traditional German dancers, and plenty of entertainment for the kids including, face painting, bounce houses, and more! A nominal entry fee at the door is required for all those over age 12.

Sep 28, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

290 W. Main St., Rt. 24 W., Chester, NJ 07930

Morristown Festival On The Green

The premier fall festival in Northern New Jersey since 1994 is right here in Morristown. Each September, Morristown hosts 60,000+ attendees in its historic downtown on a Sunday afternoon from 12 noon - 5 pm, rain or shine. Families join us from throughout New Jersey to enjoy non-stop entertainment for all ages, 150+ exhibitors showcasing our local businesses, restaurants, and notable community groups.

Sep 29, 2019

Downtown Morristown

Morristown Green & Surrounding Area, Morristown, NJ 07960

4th Annual Morris County Recovery Walk

This event is a day of celebrating recovery, raising awareness and people of all ages coming together in support of a needed cause; All Proceeds Benefit Freedom House.

Sep 28, 2019

George Gramby Memorial Park

Abbett Ave., Morristown, New Jersey 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

South Toms River Fall Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival

There will be food trucks, local craft beer vendors, merchandise vendors, kiddie rides and attractions, live bands, K-9 and First Aid demonstrations, raffle items as well as a 50/50! FREE family fun for all!

Sep 28, 2019

Fall Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival

100 Atlantic City Blvd., South Toms River, NJ 08757

Shamrocks By The Sea, Celtic Festival

Our Fourth Annual festival hosted by the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. Traditional Irish Music by Bally Haunis, Celtic Connection. Come shop our Irish Vendors and enjoy our traditional Irish Food.

Sep 28, 2019

Seaside Park Marina

J Street Marina, 807 NW. Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ 08752

An Evening of Promise

An Evening of Promise because every child deserves a home. Join Family Promise of SOC in celebrating our 10th Anniversary. Come out for a night of dancing and dining, with a gift auction and 50/50. The event will be at Sea Oaks Country Club, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. $65 per person plus a cash bar. Call the office at 609-994-3317 for tickets and sponsor information or visit www.familypromisesoc.org.

Sep 28, 2019

90 Golf View Dr., Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

PASSAIC COUNTY

Yogi Berra Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Flavor, fun and baseball await at Yogi Berra Stadium's third annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival! The coolest fall festival in Northern New Jersey takes place on the field from 12-7pm rain or shine. Featuring over 25 food trucks and over 100 craft beers, there will be a ginormous assortment of tasty treats and beverages for everybody to devour. Plus there will be plenty of entertainment including a performance by Alternate Groove Party Band along with a wide assortment of back yard games, inflatables and more. Plus all attendees can enjoy the free Yogi Berra Tribute Day activities taking place at the Yogi Berra Museum. Parking is free and admission is $8 per person while children 36" and under go free. Only attendees 21 and over are permitted to drink alcohol and must provide proper ID.

Sep 28, 2019

Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

NJ Mountain Bike Festival

Come and check out some of the finest mountain biking New Jersey has to offer. The NJ Mountain Bike Festival offers family rides and trails tours, bike demos and clinics.

Sep 29, 2019

Shepherd Lake Rec. Area

Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ 07456

SUSSEX COUNTY

49th Annual Peters Valley Craft Fair

150 National juried artists will display their unique handmade American crafts. Experience a fun filled day at the fairgrounds and enjoy artist demonstrations, live music, food and drinks in addition to the art. The venue is fully accessible and this event is open rain or shine.

Sep 28, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

WARREN COUNTY

Hackettstown Oktoberfest

Join us as we celebrate the 4th annual Hackettstown Oktoberfest! Czig Meister Brewing Company, Homebrew University Main Street, Man Skirt Brewing and Bea McNallys Irish Pub and Eatery will host activities, contests, craft vendors, music, drinks and food at their Platz through regular operating hours. This Oktoberfest is a family friendly event; there's a kids' costume contest category and other non-alcohol related activities. SIGN-UP For contests will be available at each Platz (brewery) corresponding to location. Sign-up begins at noon.

Sep 27, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019

Downtown Hackettstown

144 Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Burns 4th Annual Car Show

Burns Car Show fundraiser is open to all years, makes and models! $15.00 Pre- Registration and $20 day of show! The fundraiser will be supporting NJ food banks, Fulfill and NORWESCAP! Great food by Chefs Catering and music presented by S.C.3 Entertainment! Trophies will be awarded to Top 10, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best of Show! Brook Hollow will also be offering wine tastings throughout the day. FREE for all spectators! Gate opens at 8 am.

Sep 29, 2019

Brook Hollow Winery

594 State Rte. 94, Columbia, NJ 07832