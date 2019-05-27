32-year-old shot and killed in Plainfield; $10,000 reward for info

PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating the homicide Sunday night of a 32-year-old city resident.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jaquan Heyward of Plainfield, acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport's office said Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, city police patrol units responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Liberty Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. There, they found Heyward, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor's office said.

Heyward was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead a little less than an hour later, the prosecutor's office said.

It said Heyward’s death remains under active joint investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force, Plainfield Police Division, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Task Force Detective Matt Casterline at 908-418-2817 or Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271. The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS 8477 or online at uctip.org .

More from New Jersey 101.5: