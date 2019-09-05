32 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The Downbeach Seafood Festival

The Downbeach Seafood Festival, the next phase in the evolution of the beloved Atlantic City Seafood Festival, will be relocating to Ventnor’s Ski Beach this year on Saturday, September 7, 2019! With the majority of the restaurants attending being brick and mortar Atlantic County restaurants, The Downbeach Seafood festival will give attendees the opportunity to experience this seaside community as a culinary destination. It is also a great opportunity for foodies and food seekers to meet some of Atlantic County’s most unique chefs and restaurateurs all while eating their tasty creations. From clams to calamari, oysters to ahi, and even alligator too, The Downbeach Seafood Festival will have it all! The entry fee for The 2019 Downbeach Seafood Festival is $10 per person, with children 12 and under being FREE. Parking will be available at The Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center located on Wellington Avenue with complimentary shuttle service to and from the festival.

Sep 7, 2019

Ski Beach

Burke & Dorset Ave., Ventnor City, NJ 08406

BERGEN COUNTY

Franklin Lakes Festival

An annual town event where vendors, community organizations, clubs, and residents come together for a weekend of fun. The event kicks off on Friday evening with a car show, carnival rides, food, and music open to all. Saturday the event opens up to business, non-profit, and vendor booths. All day long booths will be passing out information, previewing services, running games of chance, and handing out giveaway, in addition to the the carnival rides, food, and music. The Festival is sure to be a blast, and is open to all who want to come and have some fun. Vendor booths are allotted on a first come first serve basis, so if you're interested be sure to sign up soon. We hope to see you there! Rain date Saturday, September 23. Interested vendors, please visit the website to register.

Sep 6, 2019 - Sep 7, 2019

Franklin Lakes Municipal Complex

DeKorte Dr., Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Wood Street Fair

Over 200 juried crafters in this 44-year-old street fair in Burlington's Historic District, including tours of historic sites such as the Revel House, the oldest house in Burlington County. Great food, music, and fantastic shopping for unique crafts.

Sep 7, 2019

Wood St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAMDEN COUNTY

Flying Fish 5K

The Flying Fish 5K starts and finished from Flying Fish Brewery and it is timed perfectly for the release of the 2015 GABF Silver Medal Winning Oktoberfish Fest Beer! The race includes an official beer mug for all finishers, live music, a lawn game zone, food trucks and vendors, and so much more!

Sep 7, 2019

Flying Fish Brewery Company

900 Kennedy Blvd., Somerdale, NJ 08083

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

South Jersey Apple Fest

The South Jersey Apple Fest, a two-day event that will celebrate everything apples, is coming to the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 3001 Carmel Rd, Millville NJ on September 7-8, 2019. Families are invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple season. This festival will be packed full of delicious treats from Apple Pies, Apple Doughnuts, Candy Apples, Apple Bread and of course Apple Butter. Bakers are invited to enter their best apple dessert in our "Everything Apple Dessert Contest" on Saturday at 2pm. 75 artists and crafters will offer amazing works from clothing to ceramics, to handcrafted jewelry. There will be a Fall Home Show, Apple Toss, live bands, Vendor Fair, hayrides, festival food, and apple cider for sale, face painting, , Apple Pie Eating Contest, & hayrides. Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 5-9, from Cumberland County, are being sought. The Pageant will be held on Sunday at 2pm. Everything about the event has Family Fun at the core!

Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

3001 Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Walk. Talk. Taste Montclair History!

Discover the food and stories that make Montclair unique on this 3-hour food tasting and historical walking tour of Bloomfield West (the area between Bloomfield the Montclair Art Museum and Church Street). Sample food from 6 Montclair restaurants. Space is limited. $45/person; $40 for Montclair History Center members. To buy tickets, register on our website our website at www.montclairhistory.org. Are you a member of the Montclair History Center? If so, please type and select your name in the “constituent” field when you register and you will receive the member discount. Not a member? Sign up on our website.

Sep 8, 2019

Montclair History Center

108 Orange Rd., Montclair, NJ 07042

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

4th Annual Vendor & Craft Fair

Hearts United Against Cancer hosts their 4th Annual Vendor & Craft Fair to raise funds and awareness for their non-profit. This organization's mission is to deliver comfort and support to men, women, and children battling cancer. The Fair will host over 40 vendors and crafters who will have various items for sale. Free Admission and the event features an amazing Basket Auction. Come out to support a wonderful organization based right in Southern New Jersey.

Sep 7, 2019

Pitman United Methodist Church

758 N. Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Italian Festival

The 93rd Annual Hoboken Italian Festival emulates the "Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri" which began in 1399 in Molfetta, Italy. The Festival has become an annual Hoboken waterfront extravaganza with international foods, music, fantastic fireworks display, large crowds, picturesque landscapes and a unique "blessing of the feet" The event also features amusement rides. The Madonna is carried through the streets of Hoboken on Saturday afternoon followed by blessing of the feet. Vendors line the street with a variety of foods and a beer & wine garden.

Sep 5, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Frank Sinatra Dr., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Bridge Arts Festival

The Bridge Arts Festival is a celebration of art, music and culture in Bayonne. This September, we will host the Bridge Arts Festival with an expected crowd of several thousand people from Bayonne and beyond! We feature two stages of entertainment, an artist vendor market, a free kids craft corner and a food truck row.

Sep 7, 2019

Mayor Dennis P. Collins Park

W. 1st St., Bayonne, NJ 07002

Baby Goat Yoga + Calf Bottle Feeding @ Harborside Jersey City

Harborside Jersey City is hosting a farm-tastic fundraiser, where attendees can play with rescued baby goats and one baby calf (named Cuddles), enjoy a relaxing session of goat yoga, and help with bottle feeding time on September 7 at 10 a.m.! The animals love and benefit from human interaction, especially Cuddles, who is an orphan. The majority of ticket proceeds go to supporting these adorable babes and helping to preserve their open farmland home from development. It’s advised that you wear something you don’t mind the goats climbing on! The goat kids will be dressed to impress in diapers and onesies or suspenders. Please arrive 15 minutes early for registration.

Sep 7, 2019

210 Hudson St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Opa! Greek Festival

The Flemington Opa! Festival is west Central Jersey's big cultural family event, featuring food, shopping, fun, and entertainment. It is a three time winner of "Best Foodie Event" in Hunterdon and was selected as "one of the 10 best Fall NJ Festivals" . Enjoy delicious Greek fare indoors or outside under the tent. The menu features classic oven baked items and also popular grill selections such as souvlaki and gyros. A Taverna will feature Greek and domestic wine and beer. Cafe features include Greek pastries and coffee. In addition to the food, there will be amusement games for the family to enjoy, pony rides, as well as Greek folk dancing entertainment. Live Greek music Friday and Saturday nights. The International Marketplace will feature an array of merchants to satisfy a wide variety of shopping interests. A portion of admission donations will support the charity efforts of the parish. Visit the website for more information. FREE parking!

Sep 6, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church

85 Voorhees Corner Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

25th Annual Sheep & Fiber Festival

Festival features rare breed sheep shows, breed exhibit, fleece show and sale, vendors, crafts, demos, classes, sheepdog herding, food and more.

Sep 7, 2019 — Sep 8, 2019

Hunterdon County 4H Fairgrounds

1207 Rt. 179, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Square Dance Party Open House

Celebrate National Square Dance month with the Hunterdon Flutterwheels at a Square Dance Party Open House on Sunday, September 8th from 1:30 to 4:00 pm at the Lodge at Echo Hill Park, 43 Lilac Drive, Flemington, NJ. Discover how square dancing offers the perfect blend of physical activity, mental stimulation and social interaction. For more information call 908-458-6387 or visit www.hunterdonflutterwheels.nnjsda.org.

Sep 8, 2019

The Lodge at Echo Hill Park

43 Lilac Drive, Flemington, New Jersey 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Festomato

Princeton Public Library has teamed up with the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey and others to present Festomato, a celebration of New Jersey organic tomatoes on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. The event, to be held on Hinds Plaza, rain or shine, is intended to raise awareness of what many consider the crowning jewel of New Jersey-grown produce. Festomato will include activities for all ages including crafts, cooking demonstrations, speakers, a canning workshop and children’s programs. There will be live music from three bands and plenty of food and drink selections made with tomatoes to taste. More than 50 varieties of organic tomatoes will be available from local farmers including Abe’s Acres Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Cherry Valley Farm, Chickadee Creek Farm and Muth Family Farm. Participating Bands include Bill Flemer and GoodBye Blue, Matthew Backes and Ron Greenstein, and Carolyn Klaube and ALBO. Participating restaurants are Arlee’s Raw Blends, The Bent Spoon, Jammin’ Crepes, Jules Thin Crust Pizza, Lillipies, Local Greek, Terra Momo Restaurant Group, Tico’s Eatery and Juice Bar, Tortuga’s Mexican Village, Triumph Brewing and Witherspoon Grill. Festomato is co-sponsored by Princeton Studies Food and McCaffrey’s Food Market. Additional funding is being provided by the library’s Princeton Environmental Film Festival and the Whole Earth Center of Princeton. No Registration Required. Free admission.

And thanks to the Princeton Bicycle Advisory Committee for providing the Bike Racks for our Event! We hope those that can will consider biking to Festomato.

Sep 7, 2019

Hind's Plaza

63 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

Baseball’s Outsiders: Race and Gender in the Early Years

In the 1890’s daring “bloomer girls” played baseball while the National Association of Base Ball Players rejected African Americans from playing in their leagues despite more than 200 black teams formed around the country after the Civil War. Join Dr. Leslie Heaphy for an enlightening afternoon highlighting both women’s baseball before 1915 and 19th century black baseball in New Jersey. Dr. Heaphy, chair of the Women in Baseball Committee of the Society for American Baseball Research, is an Associate Professor of History at Kent State University at Stark and published author in the area of the Negro Leagues and women’s baseball. Museum galleries open before and until 4:00 p.m. following program.

Sep 7, 2019

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

West Windsor Arts Center Fall Open House

Members, students, volunteers, and anyone interested in learning more is welcome to join us for our Fall Open House. Come learn about all the different programs of the West Windsor Arts Council. Interested in our new fall classes for children and adults? Want to meet some of our Teaching Artists? Interested in what the future holds for WWAC? Or maybe you want to learn more about being a volunteer? We will have a little bit about almost everything we do along with refreshments, activities, and entertainment.

Sep 7, 2019

952 Alexander Road

Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Autumn-Mobile Car, Truck, and Bike Show

Come support the Monmouth Junction First Aid at their 1st Autumn-Mobile Car, Truck, and Bike show. Prizes are available based on public voting, not by class and will be given out at 1pm in the following way: Top voted vehicle gets top prize - Top voted Car (with exception to overall top voted) - Top voted Truck (with exception to overall top voted) - Top voted Bike (with exception to overall top voted) Gag Gift is awarded based on Squad members preferences. If it has a motor, and you want to show it off, bring it by. We will have food, drinks, music, and activities for our younger future vehicle enthusiasts. Sponsored by Retro Fitness in Kingston, NJ. Sign up for a Retro membership in September at 4437 State Highway 27 Princeton, NJ, mention this Car Show, and Retro Fitness Kingston will donate a portion of your sign up cost to the MJFAS.

Sep 7, 2019

Woodlot Park

124 New Rd., South Brunswick, NJ 08852

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Oysterfest

The Annual Asbury Park Oysterfest is back and better than ever! What's the perfect recipe for a cool weekend in hottest town at the Jersey Shore? Start with fresh seafood and other culinary delights, add a dash of music, and a pinch of surprises and you have Asbury Park's Oysterfest, a three-day culinary event you don't want to miss. This year's event will be held in Bradley Park in front of the Historic Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall.

Sep 6, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Bradley Park

101 5th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Brielle Day Craft Show

Brielle Day is a town wide celebration featuring Brielle and area non-profit organizations. Highlights include the Craft Show, Fire Truck Rides,Beer Garden, entertainment, playground, activities and food provided by the non-profit organizations. This is a highly anticipated and popular event attended by thousands from local towns and out of state visitors held every year the first Saturday after Labor Day. This is a one day event - rain or shine.

Sep 7, 2019

Brielle Park

644 Union Ln., Brielle, NJ 08730

Red Bank Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 8, 2019

Broad St. & Monmouth Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07001

MORRIS COUNTY

46th Annual Fall Craft Show

Enjoy a day in the town of Chester as it hosts artists for the 46th Annual Fall Chester Craft Show. Consistently ranked one of New Jerseys top craft shows, it attracts many artists from New Jersey as well as quality artists from as far away as Maine, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. Come experience a wide variety of handmade items including traditional and country craft, fine art, and beautiful handcrafted furnishings for the home. Crafters will be located on the Municipal Field by the Gazebo and on Perry Street. The show is sponsoring a free raffle at the information booth with the winner receiving a $100 town shopping spree. Please note that this is a rain or shine event and dogs are not permitted.

Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Municipal Field

134 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

The NJ Highlands Coalition Brewfest at Boonton

The NJ Highlands Brewfest at Boonton will take place on Saturday September 7th, 2019 from 1:00-5:00pm. The event benefiting the NJ Highlands Coalition will feature over 40 breweries and 80 beers. In addition to the craft beer sampling the afternoon will feature live music as well as food vendors and local merchants.

Sep 7, 2019

Canalside Park

Upper Plane St., Boonton, NJ 07005

Farm to Table Apple Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat apple pancake breakfast on the farm. Our breakfast features a hearty, all-you-can-eat breakfast of homemade pancakes with our delicious Alstede fresh apple topping, as well as sausage, eggs, bacon, potatoes and beverages. Your breakfast ticket includes admission to our pick your own fields and orchards (you pay for what you pick additionally), tractor drawn wagon rides, live entertainment, as well as admission to our giant corn maze.

Sep 8, 2019

1 Alstede Farms Lane

Chester, New Jersey 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Wine on the Beach Festival

Wine On The Beach Festival! Event Features New Jersey Wineries, Musical Performances, Skilled Artisans & Crafters, Great Local Restaurants and Activities for the Whole Family to Enjoy.

Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Blaine Ave. & Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Sailfest

The Rotary Club of Toms River Presents Sailfest! This FREE family event features sailboat races in the morning, crafters and vendors, great food vendors including food trucks, inflatable kiddie rides, BIG CASH 50/50, adult beverages for purchase, on site ATM, and more! Live music by Garden State Radio starting at 6 pm. This event benefits many local charities and high school scholarship program.

Sep 7, 2019

Island Heights Waterfront

River Ave., Island Heights, NJ 08732

Island Beach State Park Beach Plum Festival

Beach plum jelly and ice cream, food, music, crafters, children's games, paddle board raffle, environmental and non-profit exhibits. $8 suggested donation. 9am - 4 pm. Rain or Shine.

Sep 8, 2019

Island Beach State Park

Rte. 35 S., Seaside Park, NJ 08752

SOMERSET COUNTY

Comparing Country Houses: George III's America & George V's England

Downton Abbey fans know King George V’s photograph watches over the Servants’ Hall. American Revolution buffs recognize King George III in painted pomp. Prepare for Downton Abbey’s cinematic debut on an historic houses tour exploring the bonds between the country houses of these different places and times. Call (908) 725-1015 or email wallacedutch@dep.nj.gov to reserve a place at 1pm, 2pm, or 3pm.

Sep 7, 2019

Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage

71 Somerset St., Somerville, NJ 08876

The Dignity Dash

The Dignity Dash is a fun community event that raises funds and awareness for people with special needs. The event is for the benefit of Alternatives, Inc. a leading service provider for 40 years. The agency provides services, programs, housing and support for people with developmental disabilities, mental illness, homeless families and others with disabilities.

Sep 8, 2019

Duke Island Park

191 Old York Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

UNION COUNTY

Annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival

Moussaka, pastitsio, leg of lamb, dolmades, spanakopites, tiropites, and more! Great food, live music, and folk dancing – there's nothing like a Greek festival, and one of the best in NJ. There will be a full lineup of homemade Greek food & homemade desserts, full bar, plus live music, dancers, vendors, rides and games. Admission is $1 and the ample parking is free.

Sep 5, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

721 Rahway Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Fanwood Arts & Crafts Fest

The Fanwood Arts & Crafts Fest will feature artisans selling a wonderful mix of quality contemporary crafts as well as fine art. There will be original handmade works such as oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, decorative fiber works, metal works, paper, stone, garden works and so much more. Good food & light music will be available during this event.

Sep 8, 2019

Fanwood Train Station

256 South Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023

WARREN COUNTY

Victorian Days

Step back in time to the Victorian era, when people dressed lavishly and the pace was slower! Join us in Belvidere, NJ, established in 1845, for a festival bringing together all the best of the era. Come Friday night for our annual Cotillion dance. Saturday and Sunday brings fashion shows, classic cars, two days of entertainment and demonstrations, plein air art contest and wet paint sale, a town crier, house tours and porch teas, and vendors selling everything from Steampunk accessories to crafts and antiques. This is a family-friendly, free event not to be missed!

Sep 6, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Garrett D. Wall Park

413 2nd St., Belvidere, NJ 07823

Great Meadows Food Truck & Music Festival

Come and celebrate a day in the sun with fabulous food trucks, fun for the kids and great live music! Bring your family - plenty of fun for all. Bring your dog - we'll have plenty of water bowls. Bring blankets and chairs - pop up tents permitted. Adult beverages will also be available - domestic and craft beers, Sangria, Margaritas, and Mojitos. Be sure to bring your ID.

Sep 8, 2019

Independence Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

24 Cemetery Rd., Great Meadows, NJ 07838