3-year-old girl hit, killed by falling branch while camping in NJ

ELMER -- A 3-year-old girl died after a being struck by a branch while in a tent at a Salem County campground, police say.

Police responded to the Jellystone Park Campground at Tall Pines in Elmer around 2 p.m., State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn told New Jersey 101.5. The girl was taken to Inspira Medical Center Elmer, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the branch to fall from a tree, he said. No one else was hurt, and no criminality is suspected.

Police haven't yet released the girl's name.

The incident hapenend on a day quick, but fierce storms swept through New Jersey -- including a confirmed tornado in Mount Laurel that picked up and flipped a car. It also touched down in a warehouse parking lot and then passed over the warehouse, pulling up roofing material and two air conditioning units.

