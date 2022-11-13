3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023

It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash loading...

We did our own research and dug into the opinions of foodie experts all over the nation to come up with the list. Great Italian food is no rarity in the Garden State, but these are some of the best choices you can make.

Keep the article, and turn it into an Italian food bucket list. You will be so glad you did. Here are three excellent New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in 2023.

Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash loading...

ITA101. When it comes to great foodie outlets, hardly any are more popular than Taste of Home, and after their extensive research in the past year, they decided that ITA101, in Medford is their choice for New Jersey's best Italian restaurant, sighting its rotating menu and family recipes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another one of the great foodie websites which carry a ton of weight with its opinions is Lovefood, and of course, in the past year, they have had their own thoughts on the best Italian restaurant in the Garden State, and they chose New Brunswick's, Catherine Lombardi. It's a restaurant that got its beginnings from two friends who attended Rutgers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And my absolute favorite choice for this list is this amazing family Italian restaurant in the heart of beautiful Point Pleasant Boro that has been around since 1966 making thrilled customers feel like they are eating the best homemade Italian food from the kitchens of their childhood. Graziano's Italian Restaurant is magical and shouldn't be missed.

Grazianos Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

Enjoy all of these great eateries, and all the other great restaurants in New Jersey. They all deserve our support and love.

If You Love NJ Italian Food, Then You Love NJ Mozzarella

The Top 50 Best Sandwich Shops You Need To Eat At In New Jersey