3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list

In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100.

According to the article, they set out to find:

Do workers truly love and feel in sync with the company they work for?

Why is this important? Because workers are

“as much as four times more likely to be more productive if they love the company they toil for. Also, to no one's surprise, those same employees tend to stay on the job, cutting down on the turnover that bedevils many employers these days.”

So, which New Jersey companies made the cut?

11. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts of Parsippany…

The company’s hospitality culture is ingrained in employees throughout the career life cycle. The “Count on Me” mantra: responsiveness, respect and delivering great experiences.

52. BASF of Florham Park…

BASF, based in New Jersey, has created special communities of working parents, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQ+, emerging professionals and veterans.

80. Conduent of Florham Park…

Eight global “Employee Impact Groups” serve as a vehicle to share diverse ideas and perspectives. Workers also use Q&A sessions with company leaders to get to the bottom of things.

If you’re unfamiliar, Wyndham (4,158 employees) is in the hospitality business, BASF (16,000 employees) is in the chemical business, and Conduent (10,000+ employees) is in the process services business.

Number one on the Most Loved Workplace list is Dell, the computer company in Texas.

