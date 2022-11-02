3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live

Hoboken (Google Maps)

Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50.

The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30).

About Jersey City, Money writes:

"Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods in New Jersey’s second-largest city, all with a distinct character. There are luxury condominiums in high rises on the waterfront with sweeping skyline views, single-family homes in the Heights, new developments in Journal Square, and historic brownstones all across the town."

Jersey City also gets high marks for its diversity; 43% of residents were born outside the US. The restaurant scene, family attractions, and public parks all help elevate JC (as does its proximity to New York). The median income is $92,183 and the value of the average home is $605,831.

For Ft. Lee, its thriving Korean-American community, luxury skyrises, and tradition of the arts (especially cinema) make it a desirable place to live. The median household income is $92,282 and the median home price is $450,568.

Morristown is praised for being “quaint” and for “bustling with colonial history.” More from Money.com:

Morristown’s 20,000 residents enjoy a bustling, walkable downtown filled with shops and restaurants that surround the popular Morristown Green. The town hosts an annual Jazz & Blues music festival there, as well as a fall-themed festival that draws more than 60,000 visitors every year. The nearby Mayo Performing Arts Center attracts big names like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Isaak.

The median income for a Morristown household is pretty high at $114,411; its median home price is pretty hefty at $649,000.

Maybe next year they can consider some New Jersey towns south of Morris County.

The top city on the list is Atlanta.

