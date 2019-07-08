FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Three members of the same family died in a crash with a propane tanker truck on Sunday afternoon, capping off a deadly weekend on New Jersey roadways in which at least nine people died.

Franklin Township police spokesman Lt. Matthew DeCesari told NJ.com the car became wedged under the tanker after driver Mariela Cardoso-Baez, 19, of Bridgeton hit the truck at the intersection of West Boulevard and Lake Road in Franklin Township (Gloucester County) around 3:20 p.m.

The driver's father, Jose Cardoso, 44, and her mother, 45-year-old Adriana Baez Mellado, died at the scene, DeCesari told NJ.com, while an 11-year-old boy survived but required emergency surgery.

DeCesari told NJ.com that extraction efforts were hampered by electrical wires that fell on top of both vehicles.

The long holiday weekend got off to a deadly start in Ocean County on Thursday, when two people died in a crash in Jackson, and in a separate crash, motorcyclist Shawn Mathewson, 34, of Kearny died when he rear-ended a car stopped for traffic on Route 37 in Toms River.

The Jackson crash left 12 children plus an unborn child of a mixed family from Lakewood without two fathers, according to the school district.

Eighteen-year-old Casey Lohne of Medford died on Friday in a head-on collision on Route 73, police told the Courier Post. He was a 2019 graduate of Shawnee High School.

Seventeen-year-old Old Bridge High School student Sarah Hope Aziz and 29-year-old Krystal Diaz died in a crash early Saturday morning in Old Bridge.

