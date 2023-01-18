3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America

We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money.

While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to get by, there are places in New Jersey where there is so much money, they don't know what to do with it.

As a matter of fact, out of the 15 richest counties in the entire United States of America, three of them are right here in the Garden State. That means 20% of the top 15 richest counties in the country are here in New Jersey.

None of the counties in our state make the top 10 in the list, according to US News, but nonetheless, New Jersey is well-represented in this collection of rich counties. Here are the New Jersey counties that made 2022's richest counties list.

Somerset County

It comes in at #15 on the list with a median household income of $121,695 and is among the healthiest communities in America.

Hunterdon County

This county lands at #14 on the list, and the median household income there is $123,373 and also ranks high on the "Healthiest Community" list.

Morris County

New Jersey's highest-ranking county on the list lands at #12 based on its median household income of an impressive $123,727.

For the record, the #1 richest county in the nation is Loudon County, Virginia. Their median household income is $156,821, so it looks like if we want to break into that top 10 here in New Jersey, we're going to need a raise or a bonus.

