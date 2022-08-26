Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.

The trio allegedly planned an attack that occurred on March 23, 2022. Around 3:30 a.m., Saddle Brook police responded to a call about a man who had been "robbed by an Uber driver" in a parking lot located at 50 Kenny Place.

According to police, Ernst held a knife to the victim's neck and robbed him of his backpack, which contained $3,000 and other items. The victim was then able to run away, police said.

A months-long investigation determined that Eremyan was operating the vehicle that the victim was riding in, and that Bowen was operating a nearby vehicle that Ernst used to flee the scene.

Eremyan was arrested without incident in Hasbrouck Heights on Aug. 18, according to the prosecutor's office. Ernst was apprehended without incident on Aug. 22 in Saddle Brook. Bowen was served with his charges at the Morris County Jail.

Each were charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

