TETERBORO — Three men who are already serving time on other offenses have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery last spring.

Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, were each served with criminal complaints this month, for the incident that allegedly occurred in a parking lot adjacent to Costco, at 2 Teterboro Landing Drive.

Moonachie police were called to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 26, 2022, on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

All three are currently incarcerated on charges unrelated to this investigation, the prosecutor's office said. Carroll is at Burlington County Jail, Fate is incarcerated at Essex County Jail, and Kyam is behind bars at Westchester County Jail.

Each have been charged in this case with armed robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and receiving stolen property.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

