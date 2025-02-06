3 attempted murder charges after drive-by shooting in Toms River, NJ

🚓 The man involved faces attempted murder charge

TOMS RIVER — Authorities this week found a Manchester man wanted after a drive-by shooting last month.

The U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested Javir Askew-Mayweather, 20, at Atlantic City’s Tropicana Hotel & Casino. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened during the early morning of Jan. 13 at the Hopes Crossing Apartment Complex in Toms River, police said. There were no reported injuries.

A slew of agencies were involved in the investigation: Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshall’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department, Neptune Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Monmouth County Regional SWAT Team and the Ocean County SWAT Team.

Askew-Mayweather is at the Ocean County Jail pending his detention hearing.

