Where is he? NJ man wanted in hit-and-run
🚓 The hit-and-run happened in May 2024
🚓The alleged man faces three charges
🚓 A new discovery leads to the alleged driver's identity
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a New Jersey man wanted after a springtime hit-and-run.
Have you seen Devin A. Hogarth? The Washington Township Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the Sicklerville man this week.
Police suspect he’s the driver behind the May early morning hit-and-run that left the victim with serious injuries.
SEE ALSO: Gang of NJ teens stole luxury vehicle in broad daylight, cops say
The pedestrian was crossing Hurffville Crosskeys Road near Chestnut Ridge Middle School when a vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, hit the person and kept driving, according to the police statement.
Hogarth is facing the following charges: knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, evidence tampering and hindering apprehension.
Latest discovery
While recently on patrol, a sergeant with the department located a Hyundai Sonata with an obvious new front bumper and a primer-painted hood — signs of “possible attempts to conceal damage.”
Further investigation then led to this week’s arrest warrant, according to police.
Anyone with information on Hogarth is asked to call Detective Matt Barnett at (856) 589-0330 ext. 1180.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county
Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator