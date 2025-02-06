🚓 The hit-and-run happened in May 2024

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a New Jersey man wanted after a springtime hit-and-run.

Have you seen Devin A. Hogarth? The Washington Township Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the Sicklerville man this week.

photo Devin A Hogarth

Police suspect he’s the driver behind the May early morning hit-and-run that left the victim with serious injuries.

The pedestrian was crossing Hurffville Crosskeys Road near Chestnut Ridge Middle School when a vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, hit the person and kept driving, according to the police statement.

Hogarth is facing the following charges: knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, evidence tampering and hindering apprehension.

Latest discovery

While recently on patrol, a sergeant with the department located a Hyundai Sonata with an obvious new front bumper and a primer-painted hood — signs of “possible attempts to conceal damage.”

Hyundai allegedly involved 2

Further investigation then led to this week’s arrest warrant, according to police.

Hyundai allegedly involved

Anyone with information on Hogarth is asked to call Detective Matt Barnett at (856) 589-0330 ext. 1180.

