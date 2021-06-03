3 abandon stolen car on Garden State Parkway and run into woods, cops say

Three men were arrested after troopers said they tried to run away from a stolen car on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

State Police said they activated their lights and sirens just after 4 p.m. Monday near northbound Exit 69 to pull over a silver Honda Accord for a motor violation. The vehicle with three men didn’t stop, troopers said.

Trooper Charles Marchan said the Honda was stolen.

In the getaway attempt, the car ran off the road, struck a curb and became disabled, Marchan said.

NJ Incident Alert Network reported that a K9 unit used the scent from a shoe and a hat to find the trio hiding in the nearby woods.

Municipal court records show Aquil Horne Jr., 18, of Newark, was ticketed for speeding at 107 miles per hour and not having a driver's license. He along with Deshawn Thompson, 23, and a 17-year-old, both from Newark, were charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Horne was being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing while Thompson was released pending a future appearance. The 17-year-old was released to a guardian.

The incident caused added to the delays on the northbound Parkway at the end of the holiday weekend.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.