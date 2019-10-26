2nd teen busted in shooting of Brick Memorial student

BRICK — Police have charged a second teenager in connection to a shooting on Tuesday that wounded a Brick Memorial High School student about a quarter mile from the campus.

The second teen surrendered to township police on Saturday afternoon.

Another teen was arrested in Asbury Park on Wednesday after investigators used home surveillance cameras to help track the gunmen. Investigators do not believe any others are involved.

Both teen suspects have been charged with four counts of attempted murder and various weapons offenses. The teens are being charged as juveniles, which means that unless a judge agrees to try them as adults, court proceedings will be private and their names will not be released to the public.

The shooting near Lanes Mills Road on Tuesday sparked a lockdown at the high school, which already had ended its final class at 1:30.

The school placed security measures into place when the injured student, who suffered a grazing wound, returned to the building seeking help. A crossing guard also heard gunfire and notified police, who already had a school resource officer at the campus.

Police and the Ocean County prosecutor have said that a drive-by shooting last Saturday was related to Tuesday’s shooting but they have not offered further details.

“Our investigation has revealed that the suspects acted together and in support of one another in carrying out these acts of senseless violence,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Saturday in a written statement.

