BRICK — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Asbury Park and charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with Tuesday afternoon's shooting near Brick Memorial High School.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire about a quarter mile from the school, prompting a lockdown when the teen showed up at the school bleeding from the shoulder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The boy was walking home with three friends along Lanes Mills Road when he was shot and ran back to school for help, according to the prosecutor.

The teen was alone when he arrived at the school and was let into the school by a student, Billhimer said.

After obtaining surveillance video from residents near the scene of the shooting, investigators went to an address in Asbury Park on Wednesday and implemented a no-knock warrant and took the teen into custody, according to the prosecutor. He is currently at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen, whose identity was not released because he is a minor, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Billhimer, who connected Tuesday's incident to what police called a drive-by shooting on Saturday night at 187 Briar Mills Drive, did not say whether investigators knew what motivated the shooting.

Briar Mills is located across the street from Brick Memorial High School.

The teen who was shot was released the same night from Ocean Medical Center.

