Arrest in Paterson, NJ shooting that injured a man

⚫ An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Paterson, authorities say

⚫ The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound

⚫ It's unclear what the relationship is between the two men

PATERSON — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that took place the day after the Fourth of July in Passaic County, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, July 16, a city man, Jhon Garcia, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Friday, July 5 near Park Avenue and East 18th Street.

At approximately 5:22 a.m., police were dispatched to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to meet with a 33-year-old male from Passaic, who suffered from a non-fatal gunshot wound.

It is not clear what the relationship is, if any, between Garcia and the victim.

An investigation revealed that Garcia was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested yesterday at approximately 7 a.m., without incident.

Garcia was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon. He was also charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Garcia is facing more than 40 years in prison for all the charges combined.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

