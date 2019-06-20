29 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 21-23

Looking for some summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Jun 23, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

BERGEN COUNTY

2nd Annual Weiner Dog Races

Wiener takes all in the 2nd annual running of this race! Our 2nd annual "wiener dog" race begins at 6:45 pm. Wiener Dog Derby Final: 10:15 pm $1,600 in Total Prize Money. Qualifier winners earn $100 betting voucher - 1st place in Final wins a $500 betting voucher. Open to first 80 entrants registered by June 15 (there will be up to 8 qualifiers - top dog in each qualifier moves on to the Final) There will be 10 "Wiener Dogs" in the Final. Only dogs permitted in the track and in each race are dachshunds. All canines must be currently licensed and up to date on all shots including rabies vaccination. Please read the rules for canine requirements and track rules/regulations. Admission and parking are free.

Jun 22, 2019

Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

2nd Annual Teaneck Street Fair

Join us for a fun day out with food trucks, retail vendors, live music & DJ, kids activities, beer garden and bbq competition! Fun for all! Hope to see you there!

Jun 23, 2019

Palisades Ave. & West Englewood Ave.

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Health & Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium

One of the largest, FREE health & fitness events in the Tri-State area, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 invite you to bring the whole family to their seventh annual Health & Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium June 22 and June 23 from 10 AM to 4 PM at MetLife Stadium. Admission and parking are free. Join us for free health screenings, special New York Giants locker room tours and the chance to meet your favorite NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 anchors and reporters. Together, we hope to inspire you to get and stay healthy in 2019.

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

1 MetLife Stadium Drive

East Rutherford, New Jersey 07073

9th Annual Meals-For-Wheels Ride to Fight Hunger

Jewish Family & Children's Services of Northern New Jersey is holding it's 9th Annual Ride To Fight Hunger on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The ride and walk event with 5 course options takes participants through the Hudson Valley and is enjoyed by men, women and children. Jewish Family & Children's Services of Northern New Jersey is a nonprofit organization providing a full range of integrated social services through licensed therapists for all the members of a family, including adults, children, teens, and seniors. Programs and services include Mental Health Counseling, Senior Care Management, Emergency Services including Food Pantries in Teaneck and Fair Lawn, Information and Referrals, Career, After-school, and Support Group programs. Funds raised will benefit the JFCS Meals-on-Wheels program, delivering 48,000+ meals to homebound seniors and disabled individuals in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties. Funds also support the JFCS Food Pantries that serve nearly 200 families though the Teaneck and Fair Lawn locations.

Jun 23, 2019

180 Piermont Road

Closter, New Jersey 07624

BURLINGTON COUNTY

36th Annual Blueberry Festival

Festival and Celebration of the birthplace of the Blueberry! Join us for this wonderful TWO DAY event! A great old-fashioned country fair with Pinelands artists, crafters, folk music, dancing, wagon tours, blueberry picking, kids crafts and field games, Blueberry Art show, vintage tractor and engine demos, Pinelands history and ecology, blueberry plants, blueberry baked goods, ice cream, food vendors, blueberry pie eating contest, historic house and museum tours, Jersey Devil sightings, local community groups and of course BLUEBERRIES! Volunteers manage all of the events which support Whitesbog Historic Village community programs. For additional details visit our website.

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Historic Whitesbog Village

120 W. Whites Bogs Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015

CAMDEN COUNTY

Garden State Craft Brewers Guild Beer Festival

Enjoy beer from craft breweries throughout New Jersey! Experience a tour of the Battleship, live music, delicious food and craft beers! Special VIP session from Noon - 5 pm, general admission is from 1 - 5 pm. For more information, visit website or call.

Jun 22, 2019

Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial

100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

50th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

The Wetlands Institute is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary and we invite you to come out and join us! We'll be celebrating all weekend with live music, arts and crafts for the kids, food trucks, animal demonstrations and more!

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

The Wetlands Institute

1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Run the Vineyards Summer Scurry for Sangria

Features a flat 5K trail course through the scenic vineyard with chip-timed instant results. Runner Giveaways include an awesome Tech Shirt with a Tank option for Women. Also includes a Glass of Sangria or Wine and Souvenir Wine Glass for participating. Live musician, Food Vendors, and games at the after-party. Free Downloadable Photos. Medals and wine for top overall and medals for top male and female age groups winners.

Jun 22, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love

Ocean Galleries presents Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love. For the weekend of the summer solstice, Ocean Galleries is delighted to welcome Mackenzie Thorpe for his first ever exhibition in New Jersey. The “Mackenzie Thorpe - 30 Years of Love” art exhibit, which includes an outstanding collection of pastels, sculptures, and limited-edition prints, will be in Stone Harbor throughout the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Mackenzie Thorpe will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23. Thorpe has achieved global success in galleries throughout the UK, America, Japan, and Australia, counting such notable collectors as J. K. Rowling, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and Tom Hardy, among his fans. His artistic journey has taken him from the shipyards of Middlesbrough to internationally acclaim as one of today’s most collected and sought-after artists. Rooted in authenticity, Mackenzie’s artwork is packed with emotional expression and speaks of hope and love, as well as struggle and challenge.

Jun 21, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

9618 Third Ave

Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Fantasy Faire

A family-friendly festival of medieval folklore and fun. Fantasy Faire features talented performers as they bring to life the "Kingdom of Wheaton" by enacting a series of interconnected shows that tell the story of the day. Interact with strolling costumed characters, portraying historical and mythical figures, throughout WheatonArts' campus both days. Everyone is welcome to come dressed in their favorite fantasy garbs to enjoy a variety of live performances including storytellers, dancing, and drumming, as well as sword demonstrations, retail vendors, pirate games, scavenger hunts, and archery games. Four stages will host live performances from 10:30 am - 4 pm. Presented in partnership with Mystic Realms, Ltd, the event is included with general admission to WheatonArts: $10 adult, $9 senior, $7 student, children 5 & under are free.

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1000 Village Dr., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Carifest

The Township of Irvington in collaboration with Caribbean American Heritage and Culture Foundation of New Jersey annually host One of the BIGGEST Caribbean Festivals in New Jersey. Featuring: Caribbean Costume Reveler's Parade, Folk Dancers and Drummers, Steel Pan Music and Live Bands, Food and Craft Vendors, Children Activities and Games! With over 1.5M residence in the tri-state area, Irvington, New Jersey is a popular destination of Caribbean people. Carifest 2019 will serve as a common thread that allows the Caribbean-American community to UNITE, EMBRACE, and SHARE their rich culture and heritage to those varying ethnic backgrounds

Jun 22, 2019

Civic Square

1 Civic Square, Irvington, NJ 07111

A Food Tour of Bloomfield Center

Read about Bloomfield’s food scene in the Star Ledger? Catch Bloomfield’s feature as one of the 15 Best Under the Radar Dining Destinations in New Jersey last Spring? Come see what everyone is talking about on June 22nd on a Food Tour organized by the Bloomfield Center Alliance. The tickets cost $30 and will give the purchaser access to a fun, food-filled guided tour of Bloomfield Center where many of the town’s culinary gems are located. The tour will make stops at 5-7 Bloomfield dining venues where we’ll meet the chefs, learn some local Bloomfield history, and find out what’s next from Bloomfield Center Alliance staff.

Jun 22, 2019

Bloomfield Station

Glenwood Ave. & Lackawanna Pl., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

SummerFest at OSPAC

Come kick-off the summer season with Pleasant Valley Production's OSPAC SummerFest! Fun activities for the entire family to include: Bouncy House, Face Painting, Costumed Characters, Mad Science of Northeast NJ, West Orange Fire Fighter and Truck, Food and Drinks! Performances by: Athletic Arts Gymnastics, Carl Brister, New York State of Mind, The Music of Billy Joel. This FREE event starts at 4pm and runs until 9pm!

Jun 21, 2019

OSPAC

4 Boland Dr. West Orange, NJ 07052

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Annual Ann Whitall Flower And Herb Show

The annual Herb and Flower Show is sponsored by the Gloucester County Certified Gardeners. This years theme is "The Whitall's Home." There are two competitive divisions – Artistic and Horticultural. Each division has several themed classes. Entries are open to all non-professionals. Horticulture entries must be grown by the exhibitor. Registration is the day of the event and no pre-registration is required. Exhibits must be delivered between 8 - 9 am to the Whitall house on June 23. There is no registration fee-the event is FREE for exhibitors and visitors.

Jun 23, 2019

Red Bank Battlefield Park

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

HUDSON COUNTY

Project: EATS

Project: EATS, Jersey City's premiere food festival, is coming back this summer. Presented by The Jersey City Project and the City of Jersey City, this will be the seventh year that Project: EATS has taken over City Hall Plaza in historic downtown Jersey City. The festival will feature over 40 area vendors offering up a wide variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks (plus specialty cocktails for the grownups). There will also be music, activities, games, and fun for all ages. Come stuff your face, soak up some sun, and celebrate summer with the Jersey City community.

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

City Hall Plaza

280 Grove St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

Firefly Festival

Fireflies are an "electrifying" part of summer. To celebrate this exciting event, enjoy an evening of nature, music, wagon rides, outdoor fun and, or course, the whole farm for firefly hunting! Celebrate fireflies by making your own wings, bug boxes and antenna. There will be a $5 charge for the crafts activities. Schafer's Gymnastics -the "Art of Flying" techniques will be here to show children some moves through a mini-obstacle course. Enjoy live music by Miss Amy and her Big Kids Band while you wait for the fireflies to come out. Hungry? You'll find lots of goodies available at Pam's Firefly Tent: grilled chicken, hot dogs, corn on the cob, pie, apple cider, donuts, cookies, apples and more! Pony rides and wagon rides through the farm and orchards will be available all evening. Everyone should wear their wings! Come and enjoy a flickering, flying, fun evening on the farm. Parking at the farm.

Jun 23, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Baseball Movie & Vintage Game Weekend

Movie: Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m., Doors open 6:30 p.m. $15 per family; $10 for member families Please limit families to 2 adults and all children under 18 from the same household. Vintage Baseball Game: Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. Free and Open to the Public. For more information contact Morven’s Curator of Education and Public Programs at 609.924.8144 ext. 106 or at dlampertrudman@morven.org. Join us for a special weekend celebrating Morven’s exhibition From the Cradle to the Major Leagues: New Jersey Baseball 1855 – 1915. Friday night features a viewing of the star-studded classic A League of Their Own with Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and more on Morven’s big indoor screen in air conditioned comfort complete with World-Famous Johnson’s Popcorn and ice cream treats! Every ticket bought for Friday’s movie is also an entry to win a tintype portrait by Collodion Collective at Saturday’s game! On Saturday, attend a vintage baseball game in collaboration with the Historical Society of Princeton at Greenway Meadows Park, Princeton. The Neshanock Base Ball Club of Flemington will be playing. Special Attraction: Email dlampertrudman@morven.org to purchase one of three tintype portrait sessions at Saturday’s game: $120 per session for 8x10 portrait.

Jun 21, 2019 - Jun 22, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Garden State - Tour de Cure

Join the American Diabetes Association at the 2019 Garden State Tour de Cure: it’s more unified, inclusive and powerful than ever before, with ride, run and walk options for the whole family! All riders, runners, and walkers will be treated to lunch and a fantastic celebration party for all to enjoy. Tour de Cure is for people of all cycling abilities, featuring 5 well-marked cycling routes with safety marshals and safety vehicles, and fully stocked rest stops to fuel your journey! The 5K run and walk routes are a great way to get out, have fun, and celebrate those who are living with diabetes. Tour de Cure is more than just a ride, walk or run– it is a celebration of the ADA’s mission and a chance to raise critical funds to help fight diabetes. Every mile covered and every dollar raised brings us that much closer to a cure.

Jun 23, 2019

1200 Old Trenton Rd, West

Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Summer Solstice Jazz and Wine

Bring a blanket or chair and join us in the Roy DeBoer Evergreen Garden. Music by Swingadelic begins at 6:30 pm. Wine from Unionville Vineyards will be available to purchase by the glass. This year Due Mari will be joining us with some of their most popular menu items from the restaurant. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. $10 admission fee, members are free!

Jun 21, 2019

Rutgers Gardens

112 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Dunellen Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Jun 23, 2019

North & Washington Ave., Dunellen, NJ 08812

Free Story Telling Workshop!

As part of an extensive public engagement campaign for the County's new comprehensive master plan, Destination 2040, Middlesex County is working with coLAB Arts to provide residents of Middlesex County the opportunity to participate in a FREE storytelling workshop on June 23, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at the First Reformed Church Education Building in New Brunswick, NJ. This storytelling workshop will bring participants together to learn the techniques of personal narrative storytelling. Participants will use inspiration from their own lives and personal experiences to craft and share a story under the guidance of experienced coLAB Arts teachers. Over the course of the ½ day workshop, the coLAB team will take participants through a step-by-step process meant to make storytelling meaningful and accessible for everyone.

Jun 23, 2019

9 Baynard Avenue

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

8th Annual Taste of Highlands

Come enjoy the 8th Annual Taste of Highlands, and sample scrumptious food and cocktails from over 20 Highlands establishments. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online and at participating establishments or the day of the event at Huddy Park until 2 pm. Price of admission will include a map, keepsake tote bag and transportation. For more information call or visit the website.

Jun 22, 2019

Huddy & Veterans Park

Waterwitch & Bay Aves., Highlands, NJ 07732

MORRIS COUNTY

2nd Annual Taco Palooza

Hold on to your Sombreros and get ready to shake your Maracas! TACO PALOOZA is rolling into Chester, NJ on June 22, 2019! A Benefit for the Historic Chester Business Association & I Love Chester, NJ. Join us for a festival to celebrate this delicious creation and our HUGE love for all things TACO! Beer, Sangria, Margaritas, live music and vendors too! Food trucks, restaurants, chefs and variety of beer, sangria & margaritas (frozen and straight up).... kids' activities, mechanical bull - vendors and great live music. People's Choice Awards for Best Taco & Most Unique Taco. Contests for both the adults and children. Come Hungry and Thirsty. Bring chairs, blankets and pop ups. Adults $5 per person. Under 10 Free. Dogs on leashes welcome and there will be watering stations for pets. We are asking all attendees to please bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the local food pantry.

Jun 22, 2019

Municipal Field Gazebo Park

134 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Campout on the Beach

Join us on an overnight adventure under the stars. Start with fun on the beach, swimming, boating, and racing around the Wibit. Once the sun sets, enjoy storytelling around the campfire and delicious marshmallow treats - it is fun for all ages! A light beach-side breakfast is provided as well.

Jun 21, 2019 - Jun 22, 2019

Sunrise Lake Beach Club

Lewis Morris County Park, 270 Mendham Rd., Morris Twp., NJ 07960

Fairy Day

Fairies will be visiting The Frelinghuysen Arboretum! To prepare for their stay, houses need to be built. Families are invited to celebrate the 13th Annual Fairy Day on the Sylvan Terrace, and build a home for these visiting wee folk.

Jun 23, 2019

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 Hanover Ave., Morris Township, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Kickoff to Summer Food Truck Festival

Be sure to bring your friends and family! With all types of food, live music, and activities for the kids, there will be something for everybody! We hope to see you there. Adults $5 entry and children are free.

Jun 22, 2019

Lavallette Bayfront

Philadelphia Ave., Lavallette, NJ 08735

Trash 'N Treasure & Bake Sale

Annual Trash n Treasures Rummage and Bake Sale at the Museum. Profits support the museum and the Fisherman's Cottage. Bake Sale starts at 8 am. Trash n Treasures begins at 9 am.

Jun 22, 2019

LBI Museum

129 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Baymen's Seafood & Music Festival

Enjoy delicious Jersey fresh clams, crabs, scallops and shrimp from the finest local seafood purveyors. Craft brew court, crafters, vendors, food, music, family activities, demonstrations, decoy carving, boat building and more. 11 am - 5 pm, daily. $10.

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Tuckerton Seaport

120 W. Main St., Tuckerton, NJ 08087

SOMERSET COUNTY

Sourland Mountain Festival

Seven hour festival with a most spectacular view of the Sourland Mountain region. New name, same powerful musical lineup and more; MORE history, critters, wildlife and outdoor activities! Enjoy the best local food and beverages of the region and visit with our specialized craft and service vendors. Bring a lawn chair and everyone from your family reunion and birthday or graduation party, plan to relax and enjoy the day. Celebrate with us and learn about the diversity and importance of the beautiful Sourland Mountain region. VIP Service provided by our Presenting Sponsor, The Ryland Inn, $125/person, limited seating, advance ticket sales only. Adult General Admission $20 in advance, $30 at the door. $10 for young people 12 - 18, children under 12 are free! The Sourland Mountain Festival is held rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Sourland Conservancy, a non-profit environmental organization protecting NJ's Sourland Mountain region since 1986. Visit the website for more information.

Jun 22, 2019

Hillsborough Golf & Country Club

146 Wertzville Rd., Hillsborough Twp., NJ 08844