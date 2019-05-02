26 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 3-5

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Egg Harbor Twp PAL STEM Expo

Come Build the Future with the Egg Harbor Township PAL on Saturday, May the 4th from 10:00am-4:00pm located at: Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League Ready to Ride OHV Park, 2590 Ridge Ave, EHT, NJ. If your child has shown an interest in Robotics, this is the place to be! We will have robotics of all kinds for kids to explore.

May 4, 2019

2590 Ridge Avenue

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234

CAMDEN COUNTY

Special Abilities Night at Diggerland USA!

Special Abilities Nights at Diggerland USA, or SAND, events provide fun, judgment-free evenings for individuals with disabilities and sensitivities to enjoy with their family and friends. These events are designed with the goal of providing a comfortable, low-key environment that allows everyone at the event to have fun while socializing and networking with other families. These evenings feature modified programming that is unavailable on a general operating days. Date: Saturday, May 4th. Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Cost: $24.95 per person. Contact our Sales Department for special group rates – sales@diggerlandusa.com.

May 4, 2019

100 Pinedge Drive

West Berlin, New Jersey 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Spring Tide Fest & Boat Show

Join us for a beautiful Spring day downtown SH. Tour brand new boats and watercraft, enjoy the Valhallas Pirates, local fare & brew and much more. Many of our merchants will also be previewing all things summer and offering an outdoor Spring Sidewalk Sale.

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Downtown Stone Harbor

212 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 0824

Coast Guard Community Festival

The Coast Guard Community Festival is proudly presented by the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation. Festival goers will explore the extensive U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May base on foot and by trolley, get an inside look at the U.S. Coast Guard vessels and view a Coast Guard helicopter up close. The Coast Guard Recruit Band and drill team will give engaging performances and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City will conduct thrilling live search and rescue demonstration. There will also be tours of the Cape May Harbor, the Coast Guard's Kid Zone, great food, local brews, vendors and live entertainment all day including USO Troupe Show straight from New York City. The festival honors the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and celebrates the county's designation as a proud Coast Guard Community. Our designation as a Coast Guard Community is the result of the commitment and respect between the Coast Guard and the community. We hope you join us!

May 4, 2019

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

1 Munro Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

ECO Fair: Artful Living, Handmade & Homegrown

In partnership with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, WheatonArts presents the 13th annual ECO Fair, a FREE Family Day event inspired by natural living! This event showcases the handmade works of New Jersey artists, as well as environmentally minded organizations, family art activities, live music, and more. Local gardening clubs, including Rutgers Master Gardeners, will have a variety of plants and herbs for sale throughout the day. Keynote speaker Pat Sutton, sponsored by CU Maurice River, will present “It’s a Jungle Out There: LIFE & DEATH in the Wildlife Garden” at 1:30 p.m. followed by a book signing. Admission to all WheatonArts exhibits and artist studio demonstrations are FREE and open to the public for the day, part of WheatonArts "Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!"

May 4, 2019

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, New Jersey 08332

ESSEX

Rhythm & Brewfest

Retreat Bar, Lounge & Rooftop at Hilton Short Hills, part of Park Hotels & Resorts portfolio of hotels, is hosting the first annual Rhythm & Brewfest. The event kicks off the New Jersey rooftop season with festivities to include local craft beer tastings by Brix City Brewing, Bolero Snort Brewery and Brotherton Brewing Company, spirits and mead tastings by Jersey Spirits, Melovino Craft Meadery, Sourland Mountain Spirits, and Hilton collaborated Wente Vineyards. Touch of Grey Band presents live music featuring David Krumholtz. Enjoy food by Executive Chef Richard Kennedy, raffles, giveaways and more. Limited tickets with an early bird special and VIP experience are available on Eventbrite. This is a public event from 12:00 - 4:00 pm, with tastings available to those 21+ years of age.

May 4, 2019

41 JFK Parkway

Short Hills, New Jersey 07078

Montclair Film Festival

Now entering its 8th year, the Montclair Film Festival is the signature program of Montclair Film, a year-round 501c3 non-profit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging diverse audiences through the power of visual storytelling. Featuring over 26,000 patrons and 150 attending filmmakers and industry guests, the festival has grown to become one of the top regional festivals in the United States. Easily accessible from Manhattan, the festival has received strong support and coverage from regional, NYC, and national press, industry trades, and strong celebrity attendance.

May 3, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Various venues in Montclair

505 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Festival

Over 200 artists, crafters, photographers will display and sell paintings, photos & handcrafted items including blown & stained glass, pottery, jewelry, wood work, metal, candles, soap & body products, fashion accessories, hand knits, home accessories & more. Local restaurants & food vendors will offer an eclectic mix of culinary delights: Italian, French, Thai, Spanish, Mexican, Middle Eastern & more. Featuring 3 stages of live performance: rock, jazz, swing, latin, folk, country, bluegrass & more. A special section for children with family friendly activities: rides, games, face painting, sand art, craft activities, sand art, live music & more. Conveniently located near all public transportation, including NJ Transit Trains & buses, PATH, Hudson Bergen Lightrail, & NY Waterway Ferry.

May 5, 2019

Hoboken City Hall

94 Washington St., between Observer Hwy. & 7th St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Pig Roast at the Winery

Join us for our kickoff to the warm season! Enjoy a delectable roast pig with accompaniments and sides by The 'Q' Crew, a Ringoes-based BBQ caterer. Open wine bar, barrel tastings with winemaker Conor Quilty, and live bluegrass by Borderline, a regionally-performing trio will round out a spectacular night under the tent on the patio. $68 per person plus tax.

May 3, 2019

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

Strikeout Hunger NJ

Strikeout Hunger Nj 1 st Benefit Softball Tournament to help raise awareness about food insecure families and individuals. This event started as a friendly rivalry between Milford and Frenchtown but has grown. Statistics show New Jersey in itself has over 1 million people who are considered “food insecure”, with 8,000 of them right here in Hunterdon County.

May 4, 2019

910 Milford Warren Glen Road

Milford, New Jersey 08848

Vine to Wine Spring Festival

Our annual Spring Festival celebrates the beautiful budding vineyard with a weekend of fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, food trucks, winery tours, beekeeper tours, tank and barrel tastings, wine slushies, arts and crafts vendors, and more. $15 Admission: includes wine tasting and souvenir glass.

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Old York Cellars

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Kite Day

Kite Day is a perfect time to explore the farm during our annual spring festival. Bring your own kite or choose a kite from the store. Or, make a "guaranteed to fly" kite. Then, test fly your kite in our pasture with the farm animals looking on. The farm will ring with country music and entertainment all weekend. Tour the orchards and fields in a tractor-drawn farm wagon. he sheep will be shorn on Sunday and children can take home a piece of real fleece. There will be special activities for children in the barnyard including make your own pinwheels. The whole family will enjoy Terhune Orchards' apples, cider, donuts, pies, chili, hot dogs, fresh, grilled asparagus, salads, soup and more. Taste our own Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery wines in the tasting room. Admission to the festival area is $10, age 3 and up. No admission to farm store or winery. Park at the farm. For information call or visit the website.

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Morven in May

Morven in May is a garden-themed weekend to enjoy with friends: shop craft vendors, watch garden and craft demonstrations, and peruse unusual plants, all while supporting the national historic landmark. The first full weekend in May 3 - 5 2019. Preview Party: Friday, May 3 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Members Only Plant Sale: Friday, May 3 from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. - Friends of Morven get first pick and save 10% all weekend ! Plant and Craft Sale: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tickets for Plant and Craft Sale: $5; FREE for Friends of Morven. This year’s Morven in May Craft Sale pays homage to Morven's long history as a distinguished garden. Craft vendors will celebrate all things garden, outdoor living, and products made of natural elements. Artist demonstrations including basketry, eco-printed scarves, ceramic birdhouses and more, and kids’ activities including colorful wind-streamer and kite-making, promising a fun-filled weekend for all!

May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Kentucky Derby Party

Full day party with music, games, 50/50, food, bar, and soft drinks at our large picnic/pavilion area. $16 Adults, $12 Seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12 includes buffet (BBQ chicken, hamburgers, spare ribs, hot dogs, sausage, assorted vegetables, and desserts). Full bar and beer truck available. bet on the our own stumble chase (it is great fun). Live music. Bring the family and support a great community organization. Wrap-up the day watching the race from our large pavilion TV. Please contact me at 609-439-2007 if 101.5 can do a live broadcast.

May 4, 2019

110 Hickory Corner Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Star Wars Day YMCA Celebration

The Edison YMCA is hosting their first ever Star Wars Day Celebration! This event is geared towards children in grades K-8. Loads of Star Wars games, crafts, and activities will be taking place including Lighstaber building and a Jedi Academy! When children aren't busy crafting, they can enjoy our dragon bounce house or take part in our special Star Wars screening! Children in attendance are encouraged to dress as their favorite character for the costume contest where they can win awesome prizes. Fees - $15 (program/non-member). $12 (full membership). RSVP by May 1st by emailing mike.tivey@ymcaofmewsa.org or eric.meshirer@ymcaofmewsa.org. May the Fourth by with you!

May 4, 2019

1775 Oak Tree Rd

Edison, New Jersey 08820

Edison Township Annual Fishing derby

Edison Township's 37th annual Fishing Derby for ages 1 and up. Everyone entered will have an opportunity to catch a specially tagged fish and win a prize. Kids only derby from 9:30 am to 10:00 am for all anglers ages 1 to 15. Main Derby starts at 10: 00 am and free refreshments courtesy of Edison PBA local #75 for all registered anglers. Cost to enter is $10.00 per person. The lake has been stocked with over 1,000 brook, rainbow, and brown trout. This tournament also continues all fishing season. If you catch a tagged fish just bring the tag (not the fish)to town hall you can still win a prize. ( all anglers between 16 and 69 must have a current fishing license and trout stamp).

May 5, 2019

Lake Papaianni at Frank J. Papaianni Park

100 municipal blvd., Edison, New Jersey 08817

FACE Acapella Vocal Band

FACE Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado who have been captivating audiences for fifteen years with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. “Blending modern popular tunes with complex harmonies, brilliant beat-box rhythms and superb singing…Face take their audience on a musical journey and it’s fantastic fun.” (FringeReview.co.uk) Performing over 100 shows per year around the world, the band has also competed on the hit NBC series “The Sing-Off,” headlined at Edinburgh, Scotland’s prestigious Festival Fringe, as well as Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and has opened for legendary performers such as Jon Bon Jovi, Barenaked Ladies, Jay Leno, 38 Special, The Wailers, Manhattan Transfer, Culture Club & Boy George, Rick Springfield, Cracker and Robin Thicke.

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

150 Avenel Street

Avenel, New Jersey 07001

Pawcasso: Episode XI Gala Art Auction

On Saturday, May the Fourth, 2019, Angel PAWS (Pets Animals Welfare Society, Inc.), the Colonia, New Jersey, based animal rescue and adoption shelter will celebrate its 11th Annual Pawcasso Art Auction Fundraiser - benefitting the continuing care of homeless animals in their facility. Art auction preview begins at 6:00 PM and the auction start time is 7:00 PM. Performer Bob Greiza, of …nothing matters, will provide pre-auction musical entertainment. Angel PAWS is thrilled to announce the return of John Stanisci to our 11th Annual Pawcasso Art Auction. John Stanisci has been a professional illustrator for Marvel and DC Comics for over 18 years. Mr. Stanisci has worked on characters such as Spider-man, The Hulk, Batman, Cat Woman, Superman and most recently on Batman Beyond. The trade paperback edition of Batman Beyond premiered at number one on the New York Times best seller list for graphic novels. Admission is $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple. The event will include fine art provided by Marlin Art, raffles and door prizes including New York Yankees tickets and bidding opportunities to win Pawcassos - paw-painted prints from the shelter's residents and an autographed Blake Shelton guitar. Also included are hors d’oeuvres, cheese, wine, coffee, and dessert. Admission is $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple. Contact; Lisa Palasits at (732) 713-0447 or Angel PAWS at 732-340-1199. Additional information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/angelpawspets/. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.

May 4, 2019

St. Anthony of Padua Parish Hall

436 Port Reading Avenue

Port Reading, New Jersey 07064

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Belmar Kite Festival

You'll find twice the fun on the beach this year as the Belmar Business Partnership announces two dates for its Belmar Kite Festival in 2019: Sunday, May 5, 2019, and Sunday, September 29, 2019. Come as a spectator or a participant to see the colorful cascade of kites flying high over Belmar beach at 3rd Avenue. This event is sponsored by the Belmar Business Partnership and supported by the South Jersey Kite Fliers.

May 5, 2019

Belmar Beach at 3rd Avenue

Belmar, New Jersey 07719

Monmouth County's Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

Come join the Monmouth County Children's IntraAgency Coordinating Council and the Allaire Community Farm for their 3rd annual Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. This free event will feature over 40 community agencies with information on how to access care for mental health, behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and substance use needs. Agencies on site will offer resources as well as hands on activities for families to enjoy. The farm will have its petting zoo open and tractor rides available, as well as food, refreshments, and music on site. This event will be part of over 1,100 communities that will be raising awareness in collaboration with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. Families are asked to register at EventBrite.

May 3, 2019

1923 Bailey's Corner Rd., Wall, New Jersey 07719

Walk to End Bladder Cancer

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. "Walk to End Bladder Cancer" is an event to help raise awareness about bladder cancer and funding for bladder cancer research. Bladder Cancer is the 6th most common cancer, 4 times more common in men, but women are often diagnosed later in the disease. Please come and walk with us, 2 miles on the boardwalk in Bradley Beach on Saturday May 4th. Help us to raise awareness about bladder cancer. With more awareness, there will be more funding for research and with the goal of a cure for bladder cancer!

May 4, 2019

Boardwalk-Ocean Ave. and Lake Terrrace

Bradley Beach, New Jersey 07720

Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Festival

This Festival is presented by Heineken & Asbury Park Press and is a family friendly, outdoor celebration of International food, beer, wine and music! 20 of Red Banks finest restaurants will be serving specialty International menu items and International wine and beer will be available for purchase. Great live music on two stages from all over the globe, including some good old all American favorites! Unique vendors - family friendly, plus the event is a fundraiser for Red Bank River Center and other deserving non-profit organizations. Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 10. Sponsors and vendors are welcome.

May 5, 2019

White Street Parking Lot

19 White St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Spring Family Fun Day

FAMILY FUN DAY! Come pick up an early Mother's Day gift, stroll aisles and aisles of gorgeous flowers, and while you are here, enjoy the following… FREE Antique Car show (all cars welcomed! No registration needed) FREE Bounce House FREE Face Painting Support Stomp the Monster (www.stompthemonster.org) by enjoying our BBQ, Beverages, freshly popped popcorn and homemade baked goods! All proceeds from refreshments go toward fighting cancer! There's more! We will also be hosting an array of amazing vendors selling their crafts! Featured vendors include: Cedar Lane Alpacas Joan's Jewels It Just Makes Perfect Scents Lazy Frog Creek ARBONNE. Contact us if you would like to be a vendor or need more information.

May 5, 2019

Patterson Greenhouses

636 Adelphia Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

OCEAN COUNTY

May Day Spring Festival and Pet Expo

On Saturday, May 4th, head to beautiful Island Beach State Park for the May Day Spring Festival and Pet Expo. Bring your pet along while you shop the extensive line up of vendors showcasing pet products and services...like homemade dog treats and pet apparel. The Festival will feature craft vendors, a native plant sale, local rescue groups with adoptable pets, k9 demos, and a dog walk on the beach. Entry to the Park will be free, but donations to the nonprofit, Friends of Island Beach are requested.

May 4, 2019

Swimming Area 1

Island Beach State Park, New Jersey 08752

SUSSEX COUNTY

Food Truck and Craft Beer Fest

Eat, drink, and be merry at our annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival! We're combining two great festivals into one HUGE event and it all takes place right ON THE FIELD at Skylands Stadium! This all-day party featuring food, drinks, live music, games, and shopping is fun for the whole family. Parking is FREE. This is a rain or shine event. Must be 21 and older and present proper ID to drink alcohol.

May 4, 2019

Skylands Stadium

94 Championship Pl., Augusta, NJ 07822

Rev It Up 5K10K Cinco de Mayo Party

21st Annual Sparta P.A.L. run/walk providing family fun and Cinco de Mayo delights! Free finisher photos for bragging rights, music throughout the event and follow friends with the RaceJoy app!

May 5, 2019

38 Station Road

Sparta, New Jersey 07871