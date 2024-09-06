◾NJ man sparks standoff

◾Police apprehend man after hours

◾Prosecutor applauds peaceful outcome

IRVINGTON — An armed, 34-year-old township man was in police custody after sparking a tense standoff that lasted for an entire day, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced.

Karim Brunson was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Irvington (Google Maps, Canva)

Irvington police were called to the 300 block of Nesbit Terrace on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on reports of an armed person.

Officers found Brunson, who then barricaded himself inside a home.

Police secured the area, evacuating other neighboring residents and requested backup from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Negotiators from the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team kept communication with Brunson overnight.

On Thursday, the Newark Police SWAT Team arrived to help. The incident ended at 2:10 pm, when Brunson was taken into custody.

He now faced charges of harassment and weapons possession.

(Google maps)

Brunson was being held in the Essex County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Stephens applauded the peaceful outcome as a testament to law enforcement involved.

“The communication and cooperation amongst all of the responding agencies enabled this incident to be concluded without injuries to the public, law enforcement and the suspect,” Stephens said in a written release.

The prosecutor also thanked healthcare professionals from the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and concerned members of the suspect’s family, who assisted at the scene.

