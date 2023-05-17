22 dog friendly restaurants in New Jersey

22 dog friendly restaurants in New Jersey

It seems like people are bringing their dogs everywhere. Certainly, a lot more places than a generation ago.

You can see them in plenty of public places in New Jersey, in banks, supermarkets, convenience stores and definitely pet stores. Where you don't always see them is in restaurants. Not everyone is comfortable eating around dogs.

With the warmer weather upon us, plenty of places offer outdoor seating. Luckily for pet owners, there are plenty of really nice restaurants in the Garden State that allow dogs.

There are rules of course and as long as your pooch is well-behaved, they allow it. This list is also for the people who don't like or can't enjoy a meal with dogs around.

Most of the seating for dogs is outdoors, so you can have an option. You can see which ones that you might not have thought allowed dogs but do.

Many of these places are in resort towns where people come for the day and don't feel like leaving Fido behind.

LAMBERTVILLE STATION - Lambertville. (Outdoor terrace) 

KIM MARIE'S - Asbury Park. (Outdoor seating)

PARAGON TAP & TABLE - Clark. (Outdoor seating) 

WITHERSPOON GRILL - Princeton. (Outdoor seating) 

DOGTOOTH BAR & GRILL - Wildwood. 

BLUE PIG TAVERN - Cape May. (Outdoor seating) 

BUM ROGERS CRAB HOUSE - Seaside Park. (Outdoor seating) 

RIVERSIDE CAFE - Manasquan. 

MUD CITY CRAB HOUSE - Manahawkin. 

DOCKSIDE MARKET & GRILL - Flemington. (Outdoor seating) 

NOMAD PIZZA COMPANY - Hopewell. (Limited dog-friendly tables) 

MAMA'S CAFE BACI - Hackettstown. (Outdoor seating)

GIOVANNA'S CAFE - Ramsey. (Sidewalk Seating) 

CJ'S CORNER GRILL - Somers Point. (Outdoor picnic tables) 

MARINO'S OF MULLICA HILL - Mullica Hill. (Outdoor seating) 

THE COFFEE BOX - Rahway. (Patio seating) 

BARNSBORO INN - Sewell. (Outdoor seating) 

JON & PATTY'S - Ocean City. (Ocean City) 

KROGH'S RESTAURANT & BREW PUB - Sparta. 

BOULEVARD FIVE 72 - Kenilworth. (Outdoor seating) 

BACK BAY ALE HOUSE - Atlantic City. (Outdoor seating) 

MISSY'S MAIN STREET CAFE - Rockaway. (Outdoor seating)

For a more comprehensive list, plus info and reviews, click here.

