The dream for many New Jersey residents is to have a house "down the shore." If you already live at the shore, the dream might be to have a place on the water.

What a lot of middle-class families would do is buy a house at the shore and rent it out every summer to pay the mortgage and then after 20 or 30 years, they'd have their shore house to themselves.

That plan may not actually work these days, with a few exceptions. If you haven't priced homes at the Jersey Shore in a while, brace yourself. Many of the homes we found for sale are well over a million dollars and not even close to the water.

Some lots are going for as much as $5 million. Here are the 20 most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore south of Long Beach Island. We'll link to the list for the North Jersey shore as well.

21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH)

