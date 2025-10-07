ASBURY PARK — The undead rose again, bringing gore, glitter and Lady Gaga.

Under a blazing October sun, thousands of costumed zombies shuffled down the Asbury Park Boardwalk for the city’s 17th annual Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4. The massive Halloween-season kickoff drew participants of all ages, from pint-sized ghouls to delightfully decayed adults.

‍👺 Check out our exclusive photo gallery from the 2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk below.

The day began with the Makeup Tent on the 4th Avenue Green Space, where volunteer artists transformed the living into a parade of the undead, which stretched from Convention Hall to sponsor Johnny Mac’s House of Spirits.

Along the way, they moaned and posed with New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan.

The standout of the day? Belmar resident John Walsh, who towered 12 feet high as a zombie-inspired Lady Gaga from her “Mayhem Ball” era, according to TAP Into Asbury Park.