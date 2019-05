Memorial Day may be the unofficial start to summer but take a moment to honor the Americans who have fought and died for our country. Here's our big list with over 50 different parades, services, and ceremonies going on this year in New Jersey. Let's honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice and show our support for the families of these servicemen and women.

ATLANTIC COUNTY:

Egg Harbor Township’s Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 – 10 AM

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

BERGEN COUNTY:

Fair Lawn Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Fair Lawn, NJ

Closter Memorial Day Parade and Service

Mon, May 27, 10 AM

Memorial Field, Harrington Avenue, Closter, NJ

Wyckoff Memorial Day Parade and Service

Mon, May 27, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Wyckoff Ave. Wyckoff, NJ

Fort Lee Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 12 PM

Fort Lee Community Center, Fort Lee, NJ

Ridgefield Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Mon, May 27, 9 AM – 12 PM

554 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Riverside Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:30 – 11:00 AM

1 W Scott St, Riverside, NJ

Beverly City Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 1 PM

Cooper and Green streets in Edgewater Park

Medford Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Mon, May 27, 11 AM – 12 PM

Medford, NJ

CAMDEN COUNTY:



Atco Memorial Day Service & Parade

Monday, May 27, 9 AM – 6 PM

American Legion Post 311 Atco, NJ

CAPE MAY COUNTY:

7 Mile Island American Legion Parade and Ceremony

Mon, May 27, 11 AM – 1 PM

96th Street Beach, 96th Street, Stone Harbor, NJ

Middle Township’s Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 – 11 AM

Memorial Field on Pacific Ave, Middle Township, NJ

Wildwood Memorial Day Parade and Candlelight Vigil

Mon, May 27, 7:30 PM

Wildwood and Atlantic Avenues

ESSEX COUNTY:



100th Annual Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 11 AM – 1 PM

Nutley Park Oval, Nutley, NJ

Cedar Grove Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 12 – 1 PM

Cedar Grove High School, Cedar Grove, NJ

West Caldwell Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:30 AM

Forest Avenue, Caldwell, NJ

Livingston Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:30 – 10:30 AM

The Oval, Livingston, NJ

GLOUCESTER COUNTY:

Glassboro Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 12 PM

Glassboro, NJ

HUDSON COUNTY:

Weehawken Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Highpoint and Hudson Ave, Weehawken, NJ

Bayonne Memorial Day Parade BBQ

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 6 PM

Elks Lodge, Broadway, Bayonne, NJ

HUNTERDON COUNTY:

Flemington Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 – 11 AM

Flemington. NJ

Califon Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 11 AM

School Street, Califon, NJ

MERCER COUNTY:

Hightstown Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 AM

Hightstown, NJ

Pennington Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 11 AM – 12 PM

Main St., Pennington, NJ

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Metuchen’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 1 PM

Brunswick Avenue & Edgar School, Metuchen, NJ

Spotswood Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 2 – 3 PM

Spotswood, NJ

Old Bridge Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 – 10 AM

Laurence Parkway & Ely Ave, Old Bridge, NJ

Highland Park/New Brunswick Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 11 AM

Livingston Ave. & George St., New Brunswick, NJ

MONMOUTH COUNTY:

Memorial Day Parade – Red Bank, NJ

Mon, May 27, 8 – 9 AM

Red Bank, NJ

Millstone Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:15 – 10:00 AM

Clarksburg Post Office, Millstone, NJ

Allentown Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10:30 AM

North Main Street (Rt. 524), Allentown, NJ

145th Annual Freehold Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 4 AM – 1 PM

Downtown Freehold, NJ

Farmingdale’s Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

Mon, May 27, 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Farmingdale, NJ

Lakewood Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10:30 AM

Town Square , Lakewood, NJ

MORRIS COUNTY:

Parsippany Township Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 12 – 2 PM

N Beverwyck Rd., Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Stanhope Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 1 – 2 PM

College Road School, Netcong, NJ

Rockaway 150 Year Remembrance Parade

Mon, May 27, 11 AM

Rockaway Borough, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY:

Plumsted Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 1 PM

Plumsted, NJ

Forked River CSMRGCF Memorial Day Event

Wed, May 29, 5:00 – 7:30 PM

Captain's Inn, East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY:

Woodland Park's Annual Memorial Day Street Fair

Mon, May 27

1225 McBride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ

Bloomingdale and Butler Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 – 10 AM

103 Hamburg Turnpike, Bloomingdale, NJ

SALEM COUNTY:

Elmer Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 12 PM

Main Street and Chestnut Grove, Elmer, NJ

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Bound Brook Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM

Bound Brook Memorial Library, Bound Brook, NJ

Somerville Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 AM

Downtown Sommerville, NJ

Franklin Township Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 12 PM

Municipal Court, Demott Ln, Franklin, NJ

SUSSEX COUNTY:

Hawthorne’s Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 12 – 2 PM

Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, NJ

Newton Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM – 1 PM

Spring St, Newton, NJ

UNION COUNTY:

Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM

25 DeForest Ave., Summit, NJ

Cranford Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9:00 – 10:30 AM

220 Walnut Ave, Cranford, NJ

New Providence Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM

Springfield Ave, Springfield, NJ

Roselle Park Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 9 AM

375 E Grant Ave, Roselle Park, NJ

WARREN COUNTY:

Hackettstown Memorial Day Parade

Mon, May 27, 10 AM

Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown, NJ