200 dogs found in Hunterdon County hoarder horror house

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center was called out to an undisclosed location in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning where authorities say over 200 dogs were rescued from a massive animal hoarding situation. The Monmouth County SPCA which was called to assist St. Hubert's efforts said the dogs appeared to have limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care. They say many dogs had infections, masses, and that many were pregnant.

No word yet on whether any charges are being filed against the property owner. The animals will need serious medical attention. Vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, spaying and neutering not to mention tending to the infections and other ailments. St. Hubert's has set up a donation page hoping some kind-hearted New Jerseyans might care enough to help out financially. If you can, here's the link .

