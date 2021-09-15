Rex needs a home after Ida — and so do these others dogs in NJ

Elijah Brice from the Plainfield Area Humane Society joined me on the show Tuesday morning to talk about the devastation from Tropical Storm Ida on the shelter.

The place was devastated and is now in need of all new supplies, vehicles and HVAC. The shelter is hoping that the animals displaced will all be sheltered until they can be adopted.

Our family has rescued animals in the past and I wanted to do whatever we can to spread the word that that these folks need help. Listen to our conversation and visit the website to help if you can!

Adopt these dogs!

