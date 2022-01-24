Can you help? Partially paralyzed dog ‘dumped’ from car at Edison, NJ park
EDISON — A dog paralyzed in its hind end was abandoned at a township dog park on Friday as a car was seen "dumping" the animal out, and the animal shelter that took the dog in is now asking for donations for veterinary care.
The dog appears to be a pit bull mix, as seen in a photo posted by Friends of the Edison Animal Shelter on Facebook, and was left at the Edison-Metuchen Community Dog Park on Whitman Avenue in Edison, the shelter said.
Volunteers at the shelter have named the female dog "Winter," and said it had no collar, tags, or microchip.
The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times in less than 48 hours so far, gave no description of the vehicle that allegedly abandoned the dog.
Edison Animal Shelter asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the shelter at 732-248-7278.
A donation link for veterinarian costs was included with the Facebook post, but as one commenter observed, there is no space to specifically designate that a donation be directed toward Winter's care.
