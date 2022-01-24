EDISON — A dog paralyzed in its hind end was abandoned at a township dog park on Friday as a car was seen "dumping" the animal out, and the animal shelter that took the dog in is now asking for donations for veterinary care.

The dog appears to be a pit bull mix, as seen in a photo posted by Friends of the Edison Animal Shelter on Facebook, and was left at the Edison-Metuchen Community Dog Park on Whitman Avenue in Edison, the shelter said.

Volunteers at the shelter have named the female dog "Winter," and said it had no collar, tags, or microchip.

Get our free mobile app

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times in less than 48 hours so far, gave no description of the vehicle that allegedly abandoned the dog.

Edison Animal Shelter asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the shelter at 732-248-7278.

A donation link for veterinarian costs was included with the Facebook post, but as one commenter observed, there is no space to specifically designate that a donation be directed toward Winter's care.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.