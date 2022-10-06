PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded to the area of Kensington Avenue on reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located David Michael Buck suffering from gunshot wounds.

Buck was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Cruz was arrested in Philadelphia on Oct. 3, according to authorities. The suspect was transported to the Philadelphia Police Department where he is awaiting extradition proceedings for a return to New Jersey.

"We appreciate the hard work and collaboration with our local and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in locating and apprehending the suspect," said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. "We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Mr. Buck."

Anyone with information related to this matter is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Sergeant Chris Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, or the Plainfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 908-753-3131.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

