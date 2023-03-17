20 best places to camp in New Jersey

20 best places to camp in New Jersey

Adobe illustration

With the weather warming up and spring's arrival, people are craving time in the great outdoors. New Jersey doesn't rank very high on the list of best states for camping in the country. We're ranked 36th among all 50 states.

Our neighbor to the north, New York State made it into the top 5.

It's a much bigger state and with regions like the Adirondacks, The Catskills and Finger Lakes it offers a lot of options. If you prefer not to travel too far, not to worry. New Jersey has some amazing places to camp that you may not have considered.

Our small state varies greatly from north to south in its topography and even vegetation and wildlife. You've got a lot to choose from when it comes to camping depending on what you're looking for. Also factor in how far you want to travel.

You could have some amazing camping options not too far from where you live in New Jersey. Here are some of the top picks for camping in 2023 both public and private.

NORTH

STOKES STATE FOREST - Sussex County. 

Larry Crain
loading...

LIBERTY HARBOR RV PARK - Jersey City. 

Google Maps
loading...

GREAT DIVIDE CAMPGROUND - Newton. 

Google Maps
loading...

HARMONY RIDGE FARM & CAMPGROUND - Branchville. 

(Getty Stock)
loading...

PANTHER LAKE CAMPING RESORT - Andover. 

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
loading...

HIGH POINT STATE PARK - Sussex County.

Peera_Sathawirawong
loading...

CENTRAL

ROUND VALLEY RESEVOIR - Clinton. 

Google Maps
loading...

PINE CONE RESORT - Freehold. 

Google Maps
loading...

MOUNTAIN VIEW CAMPGROUND - Milford. 

Google Maps
loading...

ALLAIRE STATE PARK CAMPGROUND - Farmingdale. 

Google Maps
loading...

TIMBERLAND LAKE CAMPGROUND - Jackson. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

CAMP GATEWAY - Sandy Hook. 

Google Maps
loading...

SOUTH
TURTLE RUN CAMPGROUND - Wading River/Egg Harbor City. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

BELLEPLAIN STATE FOREST - Woodbine. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

TIMBERLINE LAKE CAMPING RESORT - New Gretna. 

Google Maps
loading...

BASS RIVER STATE FOREST - Bass River. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

FOUR SEASONS FAMILY CAMPGROUND - Pilesgrove. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

ATSION RECREATION AREA - Shamong. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

BEACH COMBER CAMPING RESORT - Cape May. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

PARVING STATE PARK - Pittsgrove. 

Adobe Stock
loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey

Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!

New Jersey's smallest towns by population

New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM