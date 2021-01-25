Witnesses sought in Freehold crash that killed 85-year-old

Police are looking for witnesses to a Sunday afternoon crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in Freehold Township

It was one of two fatal crashes in the state on Sunday, the other claiming a 20-year-old woman on the Garden State Parkway.

The older victim died after the crash 1:45 p.m. on Monmouth (Route 537) and Ely Harmony roads, according to Freehold Township police.

The Toms River woman's car collided with a car driven by a 42-year-old township resident who was hospitalized for injuries.

No charges have been filed and police have not released the names of either woman.

Township police would not confirm an Asbury Park Press report that said the crash was head-on. There is one lane in each direction on that section of the road.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 732-462-7908.

On Sunday night, a 20-year-old woman from the Manahawkin section of Stafford died in a crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway near Exit 58 in Eagleswood, according to State Police spokesman Philip Curry.

The crash was the third fatal crash on the Parkway in Ocean County this month, according to State Police records.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Grace Conover was partially ejected from her Chevrolet Cobalt after she ran off the road to the right, traveled down an embankment, and struck several trees, Curry said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ