2 school buses, SUV crash on Route 9 in Howell, NJ

HOWELL — Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving two school buses on Route 9 Wednesday morning.

No children were on board either of the buses involved in the crash on the southbound side near New Friendship Road around 8:45 a.m., according to Howell police.

Video shows both buses on the property of a Sonic Drive-In. One bus partially blocked a driveway coming out of the drive-thru while the other was partially on the sidewalk and grass on the side of the restaurant. The engine hood of the later bus was bent upwards.

School buses involved in a crash at Sonic on Route 9 in Howell School buses involved in a crash at Sonic on Route 9 in Howell (NBC 4 New York via The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Photos posted by The Lakewood Scoop show heavy front-end damage to both buses and a black SUV heavily damaged in the back facing the wrong direction on Route 9

One bus had Jay's Bus Sevice written on the side and Durham School Services on the other.

Route 9 was closed as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was backed up for nearly 4 miles starting at Route 195.

Howell police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report about the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

