There are so many fine restaurants here in New Jersey that present an extraordinary wine experience with exceptionally tasty food and service.

Wine Spectator has released its 2023 Wine Spectator Awards naming restaurants throughout the country that present a wonderful selection of particularly good wines. There are many restaurants here in New Jersey that were worthy of Wine Spectator's acknowledgement.

Wine Spectator presents a separate higher-end award, their Grand Award to restaurants around the world that exhibit outstanding wine selection, service, and food. There is an extremely limited number of restaurants that are worthy of the Grand Award. From restaurants like Epicure in Paris, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, Italy to The French Laundry in Napa Valley, CA, and Le Bernardin in New York have all have been awarded the Grand Award. We are fortunate to have two New Jersey restaurants on that list: Restaurant Latour in Hamburg, NJ and The Pluckemin Inn in Bedminster, NJ.

Restaurant Latour is nestled in the gorgeous Crystal Springs Resort, and they serve wonderful culinary delights from New Jersey’s farms and artisan producers. The view is stunning from the well-appointed dining room and serve a chef’s tasting menu that is so very impressive.

At Restaurant Latour you will have choices of wines from around the globe and their wine cellar is as impressive. The exclusive wine cellar is in the hands of Chief Operating Officer Robby Younes and Wine Director Susanne Wagner. Congratulations to not only an outstanding restaurant here in New Jersey but throughout the world.

The Pluckemin Inn located in Bedminster, NJ, has transformed and rebuilt a Revolutionary War-era farmhouse into a wonderful setting for serving locally sourced and seasonal products that make an ideal dining experience. Their wine program at the Pluckemin Inn is amazing, extensive and has been awarded the Grand Award and hailed as one of the most 50 amazing wine experiences of the United States. The restaurant has received critical acclaim from both local and national press since its opening in 2005.

There a very few restaurants throughout the world that have been awarded Wine Spectator’s The Grand Award. It is exciting and welcoming to see New Jersey restaurants represented on that list. Congratulations.

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom