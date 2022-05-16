2 NJ towns nominated for top travel award

Located along the banks of the Delaware River on the Hunterdon Plateau, is Frenchtown.

Frenchtown is known for its specialty shops, restaurants, and art galleries, and home to several street fairs and festivals.

USA Today has recognized this little spot on the map. It nominated Frenchtown as a 2022 "Best Small Town for Shopping" by its 10 Best Reader's Choice Travel Awards.

"Frenchtown being nominated in the 10 Best 'Best Small Towns for Shopping' is a testament to the creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit of our small business community," Mayor Brad Myhre said.

He hopes this nomination will encourage people near and far to visit and experience this charming New Jersey town.

Frenchtown offers a quaint shopping district with a constantly changing selection of unique offerings. Visitors are sure to find the perfect gift including handmade pottery and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

It is an ideal destination spot for those looking for a day trip or a romantic getaway with lots of treasures tucked away.

Cape May was also nominated by USA Today for the 2022 10 Best "Best Small Towns for Shopping."

Hunterdon County invites everyone to vote for Frenchtown online daily until the voting period ends on Monday, June 6.

Votes can be cast every day, once a day.

The top 10 winners will be announced by USA Today on Friday, June 17.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.