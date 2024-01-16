2 NJ teens charged in deadly Atlantic City shooting

🔴 Two 16-year-old teens are charged with aggravated assault

🔴 A 14-year-old was killed outside a party

🔴 Atlantic City has seen an increase in killings to start 2024

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers are charged with aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.

The teens, all from Atlantic City, were at an Airbnb party just before the shooting along the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue on Friday, Jan. 5, Breaking AC reported.

Cops were called to the area for a "disturbance" and possible shots fired, according to Atlantic City police.

Police officers found the 14-year-old victim in the street around 10:48 p.m. with several gunshot wounds including to his head. The teen, identified only as F.G. because he was a minor, died at a local hospital the next day.

His death has been ruled a homicide, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

A 16-year-old male teenager had also been shot in the leg. Identified as A.C., he was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

A.C. was arrested a few days later on Jan. 9 and was taken to Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center. The same day, police also arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile identified as L.C. He was taken to Essex County Youth Detention Center.

Both 16-year-olds are charged with second-degree aggravated assault for shooting at another person, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree possession of a firearm without a permit. A.C. is also charged with fourth-degree pointing his firearm in the direction of another person.

Atlantic City's violent start to 2024

Four people were killed within the first week of this year, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Two people were stabbed near the Boardwalk on New Year's Day, prosecutors said. Another two people, including 14-year-old F.G., were fatally shot within the following days.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. meets with Atlantic City's anti-violence and reentry services divisions (Marty Small Sr. via Facebook) Mayor Marty Small Sr. meets with Atlantic City's anti-violence and reentry services divisions (Marty Small Sr. via Facebook) loading...

That's a sharp bump from seven homicides in 2023, the mayor said.

"That's extremely concerning," Small said at an event last week. He said the city is taking steps to increase safety.

Atlantic City is adding 30 new police officers to its force this year thanks to a $7 million hiring grant, police Chief James Sarkos said. Another $5 million grant is being used to install 200 cameras throughout city neighborhoods.

