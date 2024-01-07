🔴 Two teens were killed in a Friday night shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — One teenager is dead and another is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting Friday evening.

Atlantic City police were called to a possible shooting and disturbance on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

They found one teenage male on the sidewalk and another on the road. Both had been shot.

A 14-year-old male, identified only as F.G. because he was a minor, was shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

Another teenager, identified as 16-year-old A.C., had been shot in the leg. He was also taken to the hospital and released several hours later.

The victims had been attending a party at an Airbnb rental, Mayor Marty Small reportedly said to BreakingAC.

The ACPO Major Crimes Unit and local police are investigating the double shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACPO at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip at ACPO.Tips.

