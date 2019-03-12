2 NJ men busted on child porn charges, feds say

A Hudson County man today admitted to distributing images of child sexual abuse while a Union County man was arrested for the same activity, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Todd Walsh, 41, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty in federal district court in Newark to one count of distributing child pornography.

From September 2016 through November 2017, undercover officers tracked Walsh using an Internet-based video conferencing application to share images of child sexual abuse, including very young victims, Carpenito said.

According to court documents, police seized seven laptops, about a dozen external hard drives, various thumb drives, two iPhones and four tablets from Walsh's home in October.

Jeffrey Shreve, 35, of Scotch Plains, was arrested at his home on Tuesday by federal agents. He was charged with one count of distributing child pornography.

Shreve made his initial court appearance in Newark and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Shreve used peer-to-peer file sharing software to seek and obtain images of child sexual abuse, including some very young victims, Carpenito said.

Walsh will face between five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on June 25.

If found guilty, Shreve also would face between five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

