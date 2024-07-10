2 neighborhoods in this New Jersey city picked as top ‘sleep sanctuaries’
Our days in the Garden State can be stressful, we have a lot going on.
After a busy day we all just want a good night’s sleep, but where are the best places to get one in New Jersey?
Amerisleep recently surveyed 3,000 people to identify the most coveted sleep havens in the U.S.
Basically, hidden gems where residents can not only take advantage of the hustle and bustle of living in a city, but also enjoy being well-rested.
Of the top 250 “sanctuaries,” two New Jersey cities made the cut.
Coming in at number 218 was…
Lakeview, Paterson
Lakeview is approximately 3 miles from the city center and features parks, schools, and quiet residential streets.
The neighborhood's suburban feel and low traffic levels contribute to its serenity.
Breaking the top 100, landing at number 88 on the list….
Riverside, Paterson
Nestled along the Passaic River, this area provides residents with tranquil river views, lush green spaces, and a variety of outdoor activities.
Its close proximity to downtown Paterson ensures easy access to urban amenities and cultural attractions.
Totowa Avenue is particularly notable, featuring charming homes and easy access to local parks, reflecting the neighborhood's perfect mix of tranquility and convenience.
