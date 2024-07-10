2 neighborhoods in this New Jersey city picked as top ‘sleep sanctuaries’

Our days in the Garden State can be stressful, we have a lot going on.

After a busy day we all just want a good night’s sleep, but where are the best places to get one in New Jersey?

Amerisleep recently surveyed 3,000 people to identify the most coveted sleep havens in the U.S.

Romantic young couple sleeping in bed Jacob Wackerhausen loading...

Basically, hidden gems where residents can not only take advantage of the hustle and bustle of living in a city, but also enjoy being well-rested.

Of the top 250 “sanctuaries,” two New Jersey cities made the cut.

Coming in at number 218 was…

woman sleep in eye patch in grey bed. copy space Vera_Petrunina loading...

Lakeview is approximately 3 miles from the city center and features parks, schools, and quiet residential streets. The neighborhood's suburban feel and low traffic levels contribute to its serenity.

sdeva sdeva loading...

Breaking the top 100, landing at number 88 on the list….

Nestled along the Passaic River, this area provides residents with tranquil river views, lush green spaces, and a variety of outdoor activities. Its close proximity to downtown Paterson ensures easy access to urban amenities and cultural attractions. Totowa Avenue is particularly notable, featuring charming homes and easy access to local parks, reflecting the neighborhood's perfect mix of tranquility and convenience.

fat guy passed out hard on the couch txking loading...

You can read the full list of Amerisleep’s sleep sanctuaries here.

For anyone looking to improve sleep naturally, keep check out these tips.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.