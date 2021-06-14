2 hospitalized after water ride accident at NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON — A car on the log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure flipped onto its side early Sunday evening, sending two riders to a hospital.

Several people riding the Saw Mill Log Flume around 6:30 p.m. were assisted by park first aid staff with one rider with leg pain while the other said they were suffering from pain in their arm, according to park spokeswoman Kristen Fitzgerald. She described the incident as a result of the ride "failing to complete its cycle."

She said the log boat was angled up on its side, but it was not overturned. A picture on the Great Adventure Connoisseurs Facebook page shows MTs tending to riders.

Six Flags Great Adventure's Saw Mill Log Flume (Six Flags Great Adventure)

Fitzgerald said the ride is not on a rail but in a trough with flowing water and the boats float throughout the ride.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority," Fitzgerald said, adding that the ride will be closed for a full inspection and investigation.

The ride is one of Great Adventure's original rides dating back to 1974 when the park first opened.

The park's newest ride, the 13 story Jersey Devil roller coaster, opened to the public on Saturday. The park said it is the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster.

